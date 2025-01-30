Shop the Itty-Bitty Yellow String Bikini Ming Lee Simmons Wears for Her SI Swim Debut
Ming Lee Simmons is making a splash in her SI Swimsuit debut today, posing on the sun-drenched shores of Jamaica in a stunning itty-bitty yellow ribbed bikini. The fashion icon, content creator and model is set to appear in the 2025 issue this May, after her breathtaking photo shoot with Yu Tsai.
At just 25, Lee Simmons has already built an impressive career in fashion, modeling for brands like Good American, SKIMS, Glossier, Tiffany & Co, and Alexander Wang. Beyond the camera, she plays a pivotal role as the creative director of Baby Phat, working alongside her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and sister Aoki to modernize the iconic brand. Passionate about uplifting Asian and African-American voices in the creative space, she uses her platform to amplify diverse talent in fashion, beauty and photography.
While you’ll have to wait a few months to check out her full gallery (and trust us, it’s worth the wait), you can view some behind-the-scenes images here and shop her reveal suit from Lybethras below.
Lybethras Micro Bikini in Yellow, $120 (lybethras.com)
The ultra-minimalist string bikini perfectly complements the New York native’s toned figure, confidence and summer-ready style.
Crafted with care, the Micro Bikini in Yellow G-String is your guide to looking like a ray of sunshine on your next tropical vacation. Made from sustainable polyamide, the swimsuit is as durable as it is flattering—perfect for long beach days or lounging by the pool. The top features a classic triangle silhouette with string ties for adjustability. Understanding that one size does not fit all, Lybethras offers customizable options for the bottoms, to suit your comfort level, with cuts ranging from G-string to full coverage. Shop more at lybethras.com.
Lee Simmons’s SI Swimsuit debut is a full-circle moment in her lifelong love for fashion. She credits her mother’s influence and her own passion for shaping her career, balancing modeling, content creation and brand collaborations.
“I’ve always wanted to work in fashion because I watched my mom work in fashion my whole life. Right now, I help my mom with creative direction at Baby Phat. It’s really fun because my mom, my sister, and one of my best friends and I work together,” she shared. “It’s an exciting time to model. My mom always talks about her modeling days, and how models had to stay a certain size. There’s still some of that pressure in the industry, but I’m excited that brands are looking for people of all different sizes and shapes and colors to represent them.”