Shop the Luxurious, Timeless Patterned One-Piece Kate Upton Wore in Mexico
Kate Upton has long been synonymous with redefining beauty standards, inspiring women and creating unforgettable moments in the modeling world. From her debut in the Philippines in 2011 to her groundbreaking multiple-cover appearance in Fiji in 2017, the Michigan native has solidified her place as one of SI Swimsuit’s most iconic figures. Last year, Upton graced the pages of the magazine once again, captivating fans with a stunning photo shoot in Mexico captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
Her 2024 cover photo shoot was extra special as it marked the publication’s 60th anniversary issue and Upton’s fourth solo cover, another milestone in a career that’s as timeless as this stunning Moncler patterned one-piece she wore while on location.
This beautiful, luxurious one-piece offers the most perfect amount of high coverage while still keeping you sucked in and looking classy as ever. It features the brand‘s iconic chain link pattern, delicate wordy logos, spaghetti straps and a flattering low back.
In addition to her Mexico feature, the 32-year-old also joined 26 fellow SI Swimsuit “legends” for a celebratory group shoot honoring the brand’s 60th anniversary.
Her 2012 cover, photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia, sparked both immense praise and unjust criticism. At the time, the industry’s narrow definition of beauty led to backlash against her healthy figure. Yet Upton didn’t just rise above the noise—she helped change the conversation entirely. Over the years, Upton’s influence has only grown. She’s traveled and posed everywhere with the brand from braving the icy landscapes of Antarctica to floating weightlessly in a zero-gravity photo shoot at Cape Canaveral. She has continued to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a supermodel.
“Looking [at] how the industry has changed since my first year to now is a really exciting conversation because so many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is, how offended people are when people say rude things about your body,” Upton said. “That should have always been, but now that’s the norm and it’s really exciting to be with the brand that promotes that.”
When she’s not gracing magazine covers, Upton is expanding her portfolio in other ways. The actress and entrepreneur has taken her talents to the small screen as the host of Hulu’s reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour. Additionally, the mom of one, who shares her daughter Genevieve with husband and MLB star Justin Verlander, is the co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a vodka seltzer brand.