Paige Spiranac’s Fall Golf Course Ensemble Features These Wardrobe Essentials for Autumn
While the summer may be prime golfing weather, there’s nothing like a beautiful fall day out on the green! Just ask Paige Spiranac, who loves a tee time during the autumn.
The content creator and SI Swimsuit legend shared a carousel of pics to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27, that showcased her recent round. And not only did the former professional golfer’s photo set show off a gorgeous fall backdrop, it also put Spiranac’s seasonal sense of style front and center. For the occasion, the 33-year-old Colorado native donned a red turtleneck top, which she paired with a pleated black-and-white plaid mini skirt. Spiranac posed for pics while seated in her golf cart and also included several close-up selfies in her photo dump.
“Fall golf >,” she expressed in her caption. The two-time SI Swimsuit model kept her accessories minimal, opting for stud earrings and perched a pair of sunglasses atop her head. For glam, Spiranac rocked a sleek blowout in her blonde locks and a soft face of natural-looking makeup.
“Such a cute fit! Fall golf is elite, except when you can’t find your ball in the 🍂 😞,” one of Spiranac’s 168,000 followers on her secondary @paigeonthecourse account noted in the comments.
“Love your outfit Paige! That shade of red looks very dreamy on you. 😍😍,” someone else added.
“Ravishing in Red 🔥❤️,” another user wrote.
“So Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan added.
“An absolute vision ❤️❤️❤️,” an additional follower chimed.
While Spiranac didn’t reveal where she shopped her look, you can recreate the golf instructor’s seasonal style with the following picks.
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High Collar Ultralight with Cashmere Top, $65 (intimissimi.com)
This long-sleeved top is perfect for layering and super cozy, thanks to a modal-cashmere blend. It’s available in an array of colors, and if you buy two, you can purchase the third for 50% off.
Women’s Preppy Plaid Mini Skirt, $54.95 (arrow-finch.com)
A pleated, A-line mini skirt is a fall wardrobe essential, and this one is currently on sale for 50% off. It’s availble in sizes S through 2XL.
Whether, like Spiranac, you’re hitting the golf course this fall or heading out to brunch, a turtleneck top and plaid skirt are a winning combo. If you need help in the footwear department, be sure to check out SI Swimsuit’s fall footwear edit.
More Paige Spiranac content from SI Swimsuit
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.