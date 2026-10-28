While the summer may be prime golfing weather, there’s nothing like a beautiful fall day out on the green! Just ask Paige Spiranac, who loves a tee time during the autumn.

The content creator and SI Swimsuit legend shared a carousel of pics to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27, that showcased her recent round. And not only did the former professional golfer’s photo set show off a gorgeous fall backdrop, it also put Spiranac’s seasonal sense of style front and center. For the occasion, the 33-year-old Colorado native donned a red turtleneck top, which she paired with a pleated black-and-white plaid mini skirt. Spiranac posed for pics while seated in her golf cart and also included several close-up selfies in her photo dump.

“Fall golf >,” she expressed in her caption. The two-time SI Swimsuit model kept her accessories minimal, opting for stud earrings and perched a pair of sunglasses atop her head. For glam, Spiranac rocked a sleek blowout in her blonde locks and a soft face of natural-looking makeup.

“Such a cute fit! Fall golf is elite, except when you can’t find your ball in the 🍂 😞,” one of Spiranac’s 168,000 followers on her secondary @paigeonthecourse account noted in the comments.

“Love your outfit Paige! That shade of red looks very dreamy on you. 😍😍,” someone else added.

“Ravishing in Red 🔥❤️,” another user wrote.

“So Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan added.

“An absolute vision ❤️❤️❤️,” an additional follower chimed.

While Spiranac didn’t reveal where she shopped her look, you can recreate the golf instructor’s seasonal style with the following picks.

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Intimissimi

This long-sleeved top is perfect for layering and super cozy, thanks to a modal-cashmere blend. It’s available in an array of colors, and if you buy two, you can purchase the third for 50% off.

Arrow & Finch

A pleated, A-line mini skirt is a fall wardrobe essential, and this one is currently on sale for 50% off. It’s availble in sizes S through 2XL.

Whether, like Spiranac, you’re hitting the golf course this fall or heading out to brunch, a turtleneck top and plaid skirt are a winning combo. If you need help in the footwear department, be sure to check out SI Swimsuit’s fall footwear edit.

More Paige Spiranac content from SI Swimsuit