Shop Salma Hayek Pinault’s Gorgeous Green Bikini From Her SI Swimsuit 2025 Cover
The world stopped for a moment on Tuesday when Salma Hayek Pinault’s SI Swimsuit cover for the 2025 issue was revealed.
From her undeniably fierce poses to the beautiful backdrop of Mexico, there was so much to adore about her shoot, and many fans can’t stop thinking about that jaw-dropping, fashion-forward bikini she wore for her cover shot. Fortunately for swimsuit lovers everywhere, this gorgeous two-piece from Johanna Ortiz is still available!
Heliconia Top, $285 and Sagrado Bottom, $240
The olive green top features a heart-shaped neckline and ruching that shimmers under every light. The straps may be thin, but they provide support while also adding some extra style points. A wrap tie in the middle brings everything together for a top that’s perfect for the summer.
Matching the same flawless vibe as the top is the bottom. This item features two strings adorning each side. One can never go wrong with a flattering, cheeky ruched shape, and that could be seen here, as it fit Hayek Pinault perfectly.
Both pieces come together to create the ultimate bikini that would have anyone’s head turning, whether you’re sporting this stylish set on the beach or by the pool—but don’t take our word for it, let more of the 2025 cover model’s remarkable snapshots do the talking!
Hayek Pinault exuded pure confidence in her photos. Before joining the brand, the actor noted she could never have imagined herself as an SI Swimsuit model at the age of 58. However, flashing forward to now, she is more than thrilled to find the world has become more celebratory of women of all ages.
“I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change,” Hayek Pinault expressed. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it, and I think it’s really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”
We remain forever grateful that Hayek Pinault didn’t listen to her inner self-saboteur and hide away, because if she had, we never would have gotten a chance to see such an astonishing woman grace the cover of SI Swimsuit.
Check out the rest of Hayek Pinault’s gallery here.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.