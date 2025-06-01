Dominique Ruotolo 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Dominique Ruotolo walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Ruotolo is an international track and field phenom with record-breaking stints at the University of Southern California and the University of Oregon. The 25-year-old Switzerland native with Italian and Cameroonian roots is a five-time USA Championships competitor. She also earned a USA U20 bronze medal and a PAC-12 Championship alongside NCAA All-American honors.
Swim Week touched down at the W South Beach in Miami, Fla., on May 30 and May 31. The weekend featured a runway show with 16 SI Swimsuit models, five new faces and six Swim Search finalists on Saturday night. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to enjoy a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a VIP dinner on Friday, along with an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.