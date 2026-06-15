Shop Swimwear Inspired by Penny Lane, Alix Earle and Gabi Moura’s Runway Looks

Summer is (un)officially here, and no matter what your seasonal travel plans involve over the next few months, it’s time to update your swimwear wardrobe. Whether you’ve got a trip with your besties on the books or are vacationing somewhere tropical with your significant other, there’s surely a suit that speaks to your personal sense of style.

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show serves as the perfect inspiration where summer swimwear is concerned. From bikinis and monokinis to two-pieces and cover-ups, our models dazzled in the hottest looks of the season. Below, we’re highlighting looks worn by three-time brand star Penny Lane, cover model Alix Earle and rookie Gabi Moura during the Swim Week runway show.

And in case you missed out on the action at the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, don’t worry! You can stream the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show in its entirety now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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Penny Lane

Penny Lane. Top by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

During the show’s “Biker Babe” segment, Lane, a three-time SI Swimsuit model who most recently posed for the magazine in Botswana, dazzled in a black top by Andi Bagus paired with a swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Snag her style by shopping similar options below.

Shop the look:

Biker babe-inspired swimwear | Cult Gaia, Amazon, Macy’s, Revolve

Alix Earle

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by NIIHAI. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

There’s nothing more fitting than a nautical theme for the beach. If you loved Earle’s NIIHAI bikini, featuring blue anchors on the bust of her swim top, shop similar styles featuring polka dot patterns and stripes from brands like Peixoto and SAME.

Shop the look:

Nautical-inspired swimwear | Revolve and SAME

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura. Swimsuit by Paramidonna. Sarong by Matte Collection. | Emily Sidney

Though this was Moura’s first time strutting the SI Swimsuit catwalk, the 2026 rookie looked like an absolute pro on the runway. Channel her colorful swimwear with a butter yellow bikini and a crimson cover-up, courtesy of brands like Melissa Odabash and Monday Swimwear.

Shop the look:

Versace mansion-inspired swimwear | Mytheresa and Monday Swimwear

More 2026 SI Swimsuit Swim Week content