Shop the Navy Seashell-Adorned Two-Piece Camille Kostek Wore in Portugal
While Camille Kostek was named an SI Swimsuit legend this year, her two photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were extra special for multiple reasons. In addition to earning her status as a brand icon, the 32-year-old model had the opportunity to do something a little different for this year’s feature: pose in a city instead of at the beach.
Kostek, who was named co-winner of the 2018 Swim Search and landed the magazine’s cover one year later as a rookie, traveled to Portugal for the 2024 issue. The styling on set in Porto was largely inspired by old-school J.Crew catalogues and the rainy city itself.
And while we have tons of favorite looks from Kostek’s time on location in the southern European country, one in particular stands out as a late-summer pick.
Charlie Bikini Set, $180 (lybethras.com)
This navy bikini from Lybethras Swim, a Brazilian eco-friendly brand, features the cutest little golden seashell adornment in between the bust. Both the top and the string tie bottoms are adjustable for a custom fit.
With her now seven consecutive years in the SI Swimsuit Issue, Kostek hopes to positively influence young women the same way she was inspired by models within the pages when she was a girl.
“What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me—I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy,” she has said. “It is all I could ask for, and more.”