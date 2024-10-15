Breanna Stewart Means Business in Pale Gray Blazer, Shorts Set Ahead of WNBA Finals Game
On Sunday, Oct. 13, the New York Liberty tied up the WNBA Finals series against the Minnesota Lynx. Two games in, the teams are sitting at 1-1 in the best of five series. This year, the New York squad is seeking redemption after their loss in the 2023 finals to the Las Vegas Aces. But they’re looking for more than that, too: they’re seeking their first WNBA Championship in franchise history.
In other words, it’s a big opportunity for the team, and they’re treating it accordingly. In addition to bringing their best on the court—starters like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones continue to put up big numbers where points are concerned—the players have been proving they mean business with their post-season tunnel fashion, too.
The parade of good dressing isn’t exactly a new phenomenon from the players. This past season, the arena was overrun by red carpet-worthy styles. But in the postseason, expert tunnel fashion takes on even more significance. As the players battle it out for a ring on the court, the pre-game looks are only further proof of their dedication to the moment.
Take Stewart’s fashion, for example. For years, she has proven herself willing to show off her unique street style in the arena tunnels. But this season—alongside the well-dressed rookies and a handful of fellow ever-fashionable veterans—she has stepped up her game. And she has extended that diligence into the postseason, too.
On Sunday, she arrived to the arena in an outfit that proved just that. Stewart wore a boxy pale gray blazer, which she paired with knee-length shorts in the same shade, tall white socks and black patent leather loafers (a staple for the athlete). It wasn’t any ordinary suit set, either. The gray set featured chic sequined detailing throughout and pearl buttons.
Much like her other pre-game looks this season, the outfit expertly blended her signature streetwear style with a business chic aesthetic. Stewart has effectively proven herself to be an expert at styling a good blazer—and her Sunday night outfit was no exception.
She followed up the stylish entrance at the Barclays Center in New York with an impressive performance on the court. Stewart recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists en route to the Liberty’s 80-66 victory over the Lynx.
Currently tied at 1-1, the series is far from over yet. The Liberty will now travel to Minnesota for game three, which is set for tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET.