Angel Reese Goes All Out in Little Black Dress, Leather Trench for Night in the City
Angel Reese is determined to make the most of her off-season.
Earlier this year, the athlete made her professional basketball debut with the Chicago Sky. Her rookie season, much like her college basketball career, did not disappoint. She set the record for the most rebounds in a single season in early September. Though her rebound total—446—was later surpassed by A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Reese remains in second place behind the vet (and in the history books for sure).
Beyond that, she set the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a season—and the most double-doubles recorded by a rookie. Her impressive play earned her a spot on the WNBA All-Star team alongside a handful of incredible vets and fellow rookie Caitlin Clark.
In other words, Reese had a busy season—and one that ended with an unfortunate injury to her wrist, which effectively closed out her rookie season. And in the off-season, the 22-year-old is apparently thriving just as much off the court as she did on it.
Beyond making several appearances on the sidelines of NFL games (first, a Baltimore Ravens game, and then a Chicago Bears matchup), the LSU alumna has been busy with her latest venture, a podcast called Unapologetically Angel and red carpet appearances.
Particularly, we’re referring to her stop at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this week. Dressed in a beaded red crochet maxi and simple black slingback heels, the basketball player stepped out onto the pink carpet and into the audience at the star-studded show.
And while we were completely enamored with her red carpet look, we were perhaps even more awed by her after-party outfit. For the likewise star-studded affair, Reese changed into an edgy all-black outfit, composed of a sparkly little black dress, a black leather trench coat and a small embossed handbag.
In addition to being a perfect after-party style, the look was only further proof that little black dresses are a versatile (and, dare we say, necessary) staple of the fall season. Hailey Clauson just proved as much with back-to-back LBD moments—and now Reese has only gone and confirmed it.
The athlete, of course, switched into the style en route to a high profile after-party. But we feel confident declaring that, if she so chose, she could dress the style down for a more casual occasion this fall. In any case, we’re looking forward to seeing where the off-season takes Reese next.