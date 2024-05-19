SI Swimsuit Models Go Gold at the SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend Wrap Party
The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch weekend wrap party was in full swing on Saturday night in Hollywood, Fla. The festivities began in New York City on May 16, when current and past brand stars walked the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel. The following day, the team and models took to Florida for a weekend celebration—and much like the Thursday night red carpet, the incredible looks on the evening of May 18 did not disappoint.
Between Miami chic daytime outfits and elevated evening wear, the weekend has been a tutorial in great dressing. Last night’s wrap party was no different. The models showed up to dinner at ABIAKA at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in outfits sure to impress. As the models walked the carpet outside, we couldn’t help but notice the string of gilded looks. Here are a few of our favorite gold outfits from the night.
Tyra Banks
The brand legend knows how to style an eye-catching outfit. She showed up in a black pant set, which she paired with a gold metallic suit jacket. Complete with black pointed pumps, her look couldn’t have been any better.
Kate Love
Love is known to have an impeccable fashion sense, and her look last night is all the proof you need. She wore a muted gold-tone gown with ruched detailing and a daring front cut-out. With silver jewelry and a silver clutch, the look really shone.
Chanel Iman
The four-time SI Swimsuit model brought her A-game last night. She wore a strapless gown with a sheer skirt and gold metallic hardware throughout, which aptly resembled confetti. In other words, it was designed for a celebration.
Sharina Gutierrez
Gutierrez was glowing in a long fitted halter neck dress with ruched detailing and gold sequins. The 2024 rookie paired it with black pumps and simple gold hoops.