These 6 SI Swimsuit Photos Featuring Green Bikinis Are Almost Too Glorious
Bikinis in the color green deserve some appreciation. This color is criminally overlooked when it comes to swimsuit shopping. Be it because people want brighter colors or because some people associate green with Earthier vibes, this color doesn’t always get the love it deserves, but these SI Swimsuit models may be able to convince shoppers otherwise.
Green can be bright and unique! Want proof? Check out these six gorgeous individuals from SI Swimsuit wearing fashion-forward bikinis in green!
The bikini industry is long overdue for the return of neon. This shade became popular for making garments so bright that it was nearly impossible for anyone on the beach not to look and admire. Kate Love’s feature in Hollywood, Fla., proves just that, as she sticks out in her striking neon green underwire bikini from Frankies Bikinis.
Get a neon green swimsuit if you’re someone who likes to be the life of the party!
Jessica Aidi’s Plumeria bikini may not have been as loud as the previous neon swimsuit, but there’s beauty in the more hushed tones. Sea green always has a calming aura because this color represents peace and tranquility. It’s also a color that makes whoever is wearing it look and feel opulent, since it’s such a rare shade to see on the beach.
Wear this color if you’re looking for something more on the subtle side.
A stunner! Shimmer and dark hunter green are a lethal combo due to how much they complement one another. The green offers the elegance, while the shimmer offers the glitz. Together, they combine to bring forth a stunning bikini like this one from Johanna Ortiz on one of the four SI Swimsuit 2025 cover models, Salma Hayek Pinault. And if a dazzling person like Hayek Pinault looks like a million bucks wearing this shade, then shimmer and hunter green are not to be ignored.
Got a contrarian spirit inside of you? If so, replicating this look will show the world you don’t always have to play it safe.
Some applause for pear green? Compared to other shades, this color is pretty popular in the fashion world. It’s often used in dresses, hats and pants. One might even see it a couple of times in a sweater. However, the goal is to see more of pear green in bikinis—just like the one Ally Courtnall wore for her Atlantic City feature. That way, this color can be seen as one that designers can work with to create alluring, head-turning pieces.
Pear green is perfect if you adore nature. After all, nature is impressive, and so is this hue!
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine certainly takes dark leaf green to a completely different new level by donning this immensely clever swimsuit from MilkBaby Bikini. The silhouette and design of the swimsuit are unmistakably amazing, but so is the way the color brightens her sun-kissed skin under the Dominica skies. A color that can make the wearer look even more radiant isn’t a color that will go unnoticed much longer.
Add leaf green to your wardrobe if you need something that will further enhance your sultry side.
Polka dot already seems to be taking the summer of 2025 by storm, but green and white together in a polka dot pattern is quite the sight to behold. Kelsey Merritt is proof of the power of this combo, as she looks like a summertime vision in her swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Add a color like this with a neutral accessory like her beige sunhat, and out comes a beach ensemble for the ages.
Do you love having endless versatility with the colorful bikinis you buy? Look no further than green for your next purchase!