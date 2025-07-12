These 6 SI Swimsuit Snaps Featuring Gingham Suits Are Your Next Summer Steals
Gingham is making a strong case to become one of this year’s most popular patterns, as it has been worn by both Bella Hadid and SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek on Instagram within the last 48 hours.
Looking to snag a swimsuit in this pattern for yourself? Let these six archival frames provide some inspiration!
Georgina Burke
Burke made her SI Swimsuit debut in Barbados in 2022 and wore this lilac suit from SKATIE on the shoreline.
“Finding out I was gonna be in Sports Illustrated [was] a huge milestone in my career,” the Australian told IMG Models one year after the feature shoot hit newsstands. She returned to set once again for a striking sophomore shoot in Puerto Rico during the magazine’s 2023 issue.
Cindy Kimberly
Also touching down in Barbados was Kimberly, who repped a contrasting purple and green Leslie Amon string swimsuit for her first SI Swimsuit feature.
“Being on SI [Swimsuit] has been on my bucket list for a very long time,” the model told NYLON of her rookie debut. When she learned of the opportunity with the magazine, she said, “15-year-old me would never believe me if I told her.”
Tanaye White
White was ethereal during her 2021 debut, donning this Leslie Amon baby pink suit on horseback in Sacramento.
“Tanaye is a force to be reckoned with. Beautiful, brilliant, humble and hardworking, she’s accomplished so much on her own and is a prime example of what can happen when you unapologetically pursue your dreams,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the then-rookie.
Olivia Dunne
One year before Dunne earned her first cover spot with the magazine, the retired Louisiana State University gymnast met Ben Watts in Portugal for this 2024 feature.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” Dunne told the magazine before the European shoot. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie.”
Berkleigh Wright
Wright was one of seven Swim Search winners to join the fold in 2024 and was all smiles as she wore this one-piece Frankies Bikinis suit in Belize.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell,” Wright told the magazine after her feature hit newsstands. “I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that.”
Marquita Pring
The second stop on Pring’s consecutive four-year run at the magazine was in Sacramento, where the upstate New York native debuted this plunging Swim Like A Mermaid suit.
“Growing up, I never had anyone to relate to [...] The plus-size revolution did not exist like it does now,” Pring shared on set. “So once I started modeling, that's when I started accepting and stepping into myself, especially seeing other women that looked similar to me.”