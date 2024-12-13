Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Style Recap: Models Are Decking the Halls With Holiday Fashion

Brand stars past and present are putting their most fashionable foot forward—and we’re taking notes.

Cara O’Bleness

Kamie Crawford, Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne
Kamie Crawford, Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

’Tis the season to be jolly, and SI Swimsuit models sure are making us smile with their seasonal ensembles this holiday. Even though the temperatures are dipping, brand stars continue to bring the heat with their chic and stylish outfits in bright red hues, deep hunter greens and creamy neutrals.

Whether they’re keeping it cozy or putting together showstopping looks, these brand stars know how to elevate their incredible fashion sense for the season.

Below, check out a few of our favorite Instagram posts from current and former SI Swimsuit models this week, in which they highlighted their seasonal holiday style.

Olivia Dunne

Who says festive fashion can’t be cozy? The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie showed off her bright red athleisure wear, including a bra top and high-waisted leggings from Vuori, which she accessorized with a neutral-colored beanie and comfy white crew socks.

Brooks Nader

This week, the SI Swimsuit legend’s holiday uniform consisted of a plunging white lacy dress, fur coat and bold jewelry with stunning glam to match. While it’s not clear what kind of holiday party Nader was dressed up for, we have no doubt she turned heads upon walking in the door.

Kamie Crawford

Crawford, a three-time brand star, absolutely dazzled in a dark green gown with a cheeky thigh-high slit and fun furry sleeves while attending a Christmas party at the White House. She wore a sweet bow in her high ponytail and kept her accessories minimal with a black clutch and gold hoops.

Jena Sims

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie looked like an absolute angel in a teeny-tiny white off-the-shoulder crop top and matching mini skirt, the latter of which was adorned with three-dimensional floral details.

Lauren Chan

Chan, a two-time brand star and former Glamour fashion features editor, knows there’s nothing quite like a little black dress for the holidays. She paired a high-neck dress with tights, T-strap heels and hoop earrings for a super classy aesthetic while posing for a new Reitmans campaign.

Kelsey Merritt

Merritt, a three-time SI Swimsuit star, chose an outfit that looked like a literal present for a holiday housewarming party. We can’t get enough of her black mini dress, complete with a red bow-like sash and coordinated crimson manicure. She topped the look off with sheer black tights, pointed-toe pumps and lots of diamond jewels.

Published
Cara O'Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit.

