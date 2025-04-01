The Silver Bikini Lori Harvey Wore in Mexico Delivers Major Spacecore Inspo—Shop Similar Looks
This summer, spacecore absolutely needs to make a return. After all, who wouldn’t want to look like a galactic goddess in front of the ocean-blue waters? Fortunately, content creator, designer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Lori Harvey gave the world the perfect look to replicate during her Mexico photo shoot in 2024.
Here’s everything to know about this stunning swimsuit that comes from Dolce & Gabbana—plus a few similar looks that won’t break the bank.
Created with a great deal of style, her look features a spaghetti strap triangle bikini top with a silver band placed on the back. The band comes together with a small rectangular clasp. The final praiseworthy aspect of this top is the intricately placed logo on one of the straps. Under the Mexican sun, this logo shined ever-so-brightly. As for the bottom half, Harvey rocked a trendy string thong style, matching the top perfectly.
Take a trip down memory lane by viewing just how unbelievably amazing this swimsuit looked on this bombshell beauty.
Triangle Bikini with DG Logo, $695
Grab this swimsuit before it flies off the virtual Dolce & Gabbana shelves. But, if channeling spacecore this summer includes a silver bikini without splurging too much, here are three options that are just as stylish—and more affordable.
Miami Silver Bikini, $127
In addition to the color, what’s to love about this bikini from Melissa Odabash is the details, including the tie strings on the sides of the bottoms and the silver circle that brings both the triangle cups together. What’s more, the medium coverage is ideal for those who want to show off a little bit more skin than usual.
If turning heads is the goal for this summer, this bikini will definitely do just that!
Triangle Bikini Top, $68 and Hipster Bikini Bottom, $64
Silver is making a comeback this summer and it’s best to get ahead of the curve to avoid feeling some major FOMO. One way to get silver-ready is by heading to Everything But Water to marvel at this two-piece bikini from Becca by Rebecca Virtue that’s casual yet super alluring.
With bands on the top and the back, there’s no need to worry about getting too active in this medium ensemble. Surfing, volleyball, running, swimming and just about anything that requires movement can still be done in this piece, especially with the full-coverage bikini bottoms.
Metallic Silver Triangle Bikini Set, $119
Metallic is totally in and this bikini set from Lily Rose is evidence of just that. Not only does this two-piece feature that triangle bikini cut everyone knows and loves, but it also features a cool take on a classic bottom as it implements double strings on both sides to create a cut-out shape.
Anyone who buys this set will certainly glow and glisten on the beach, providing those nearby with a reason to stop and stare.
Harvey is known to influence fashionistas across the globe with her style choices. Take a page from her book and purchase a spacecore-inspired swimsuit like these options for your next vacation.