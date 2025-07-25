Swimsuit

Simone Biles Stuns in Cheeky Blue Bikini With the Perfect Top

The Olympic gymnast flaunted her sculpted figure while on her latest tropical vacation.

Ananya Panchal

Simone Biles
Simone Biles / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Simone Biles just dropped another sizzling vacation look, and we still haven’t recovered from the last pic—or the one before that.

The 28-year-old Olympic legend flaunted her sculpted figure and signature glow in a cobalt blue ruched string bikini with tie-side bottoms. While the matching top was barely visible, it was layered under the perfect statement piece: the “No Crying On The Yacht” tank from Yllw the Label.

Simone Biles at the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles, Calif., wearing a purple sparkly dress.
Simone Biles at the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles, Calif. / Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

The crisp white ribbed top featured the slogan embroidered in matching blue and a square scoop neckline that showed off her toned shoulders and triangle bikini straps beneath. The $58 tank is made of 100% organic cotton and has quickly become a must-have for hot-girl summer energy.

In the cover snap, Biles turned to the side for a cheeky pose that highlighted her toned backside. The 11-time Olympic medalist and 30-time World Champion accessorized with black sunglasses and posed against a stunning backdrop of crystal blue water, soft green mountains and a yacht drifting in the distance. Her soft smolder and sun-kissed skin radiated confidence.

The second image zoomed in on her tank’s slogan and showed off her playful, trendy manicure, white with tiny black polka dots. In the third, she snapped a selfie, swapping her sunglasses for a stylish bucket hat. The Ohio-born, Texas-raised gymnast showed off her glowing complexion and finished the look with layers of diamonds: a silver “Owens” necklace, a classic tennis chain, a luxe wristwatch and her massive wedding ring.

She captioned the carousel, “no crying on the yacht 💙🦋🧢🐳🫐,” leaning into the carefree, vibrant energy of her tropical escape. The Texas native reminded everyone that she is a two-time SI Swimsuit model. She was also named Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year in January.

“Sheesh baby, I need you home ASAP!!! 🤤🥵💦,” husband Jonathan Owens, 30, commented. The pair met on the dating app Raya in March 2020 and have been inseparable ever since, getting engaged in 2022 and tying the knot in two ceremonies in spring 2023.

“she feeding us,” Suni Lee added. “u ate.”

“Bodyyy 😍🔥,” Nicole Tanneberg stated.

“10s across the board,” Deja Blackwell wrote.

“We are crying because we are not on the yacht with you lol,” Nicole Steen chimed.

“Simone is literally that girl!,” one fan exclaimed.

“Living vicariously thru u beautiful,” another gushed.

“No crying on the yacht, cause we’re crying on shore, Simone 🔥✨🇧🇷♥️,” someone else joked.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

