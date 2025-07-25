Simone Biles Stuns in Cheeky Blue Bikini With the Perfect Top
Simone Biles just dropped another sizzling vacation look, and we still haven’t recovered from the last pic—or the one before that.
The 28-year-old Olympic legend flaunted her sculpted figure and signature glow in a cobalt blue ruched string bikini with tie-side bottoms. While the matching top was barely visible, it was layered under the perfect statement piece: the “No Crying On The Yacht” tank from Yllw the Label.
View the post here.
The crisp white ribbed top featured the slogan embroidered in matching blue and a square scoop neckline that showed off her toned shoulders and triangle bikini straps beneath. The $58 tank is made of 100% organic cotton and has quickly become a must-have for hot-girl summer energy.
In the cover snap, Biles turned to the side for a cheeky pose that highlighted her toned backside. The 11-time Olympic medalist and 30-time World Champion accessorized with black sunglasses and posed against a stunning backdrop of crystal blue water, soft green mountains and a yacht drifting in the distance. Her soft smolder and sun-kissed skin radiated confidence.
The second image zoomed in on her tank’s slogan and showed off her playful, trendy manicure, white with tiny black polka dots. In the third, she snapped a selfie, swapping her sunglasses for a stylish bucket hat. The Ohio-born, Texas-raised gymnast showed off her glowing complexion and finished the look with layers of diamonds: a silver “Owens” necklace, a classic tennis chain, a luxe wristwatch and her massive wedding ring.
She captioned the carousel, “no crying on the yacht 💙🦋🧢🐳🫐,” leaning into the carefree, vibrant energy of her tropical escape. The Texas native reminded everyone that she is a two-time SI Swimsuit model. She was also named Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year in January.
“Sheesh baby, I need you home ASAP!!! 🤤🥵💦,” husband Jonathan Owens, 30, commented. The pair met on the dating app Raya in March 2020 and have been inseparable ever since, getting engaged in 2022 and tying the knot in two ceremonies in spring 2023.
“she feeding us,” Suni Lee added. “u ate.”
“Bodyyy 😍🔥,” Nicole Tanneberg stated.
“10s across the board,” Deja Blackwell wrote.
“We are crying because we are not on the yacht with you lol,” Nicole Steen chimed.
“Simone is literally that girl!,” one fan exclaimed.
“Living vicariously thru u beautiful,” another gushed.
“No crying on the yacht, cause we’re crying on shore, Simone 🔥✨🇧🇷♥️,” someone else joked.