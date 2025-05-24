These Adorable BTS Pics of Ilona Maher, Ellie Thumann in Bermuda Are the Best Surprise
We officially have a new favorite SI Swimsuit duo. Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher brought the sunshine, style and sisterhood to Bermuda—and thanks to photographer Ben Watts, fans are finally getting a behind the scenes look at their joyful on-set moments.
“BTS fun with @ilonamaher x @elliethumann for @si_swimsuit,” Watts captioned the surprise Instagram post, tagging the glam and production team and adding the hashtag #scrapbooking.
The vintage-style film photos are equal parts fabulous and playful. In one standout shot, Maher, 28, is caught mid-action, dumping a full bucket of water on a giggling Thumann, who bursts into laughter as the water splashes down. Both women wore itty bitty string tiger print bikinis, flaunting their sculpted figures and carefree energy as they embraced the chaos of the moment.
The carousel is a reminder that while the brand’s shoots deliver iconic, editorial-level imagery, it’s often the in-between moments—the laughs, the friendships, the unfiltered fun—that make the experience so memorable.
Maher, a Team USA rugby star and Olympic bronze medalist, returned to the franchise this year for her first official print feature, after debuting in 2024 as the September digital cover star. Known for her incredible personality, body-positive messaging and hilarious online presence, the athlete brought her signature humor and power to this year’s shoot, fresh off her runner-up finish on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.
Thumann, meanwhile, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and has returned every year since, posing in Puerto Rico and Mexico for her first two features. Best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel, the content creator has built a loyal fan base of over 4.4 million by always keeping it real.
Like Maher, Thumann is known for keeping it real with her audience, whether it’s showing the unfiltered realities of life in the spotlight or opening up about her personal experiences with anxiety and self-growth. Both women use their platforms to promote confidence, compassion and authenticity in their own distinct ways.
“😂😂😂 love this!” SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders commented.
“I feel this photo,” 2025 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims added.
Maher also shared a heartwarming video of her and Thumann, 23, during their time in Bermuda, complete with an inspiring on-screen message—true to her signature style.
The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, followed up with an even more thoughtful caption.
“Such a fun experience to shoot with @elliethumann for @si_swimsuit. She is an incredible human inside and out. I’m always reminded how beautiful all body types are. We are all made for different purposes but all worthy just the same,” Maher wrote. “Both of our bodies do amazing things for us and neither is more important or better than the other. Surround yourself with women who uplift you and praise your differences. The world would be a pretty boring place if we all looked the same.”