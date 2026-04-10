Sophie Cunningham’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

In case you missed it, Sophie Cunningham is officially joining SI Swimsuit 2026!

On Wednesday, April 8, the magazine unveiled the latest group of women slated to appear in the annual issue, highlighting the trio of elite athletes set to be featured. Following our Botswana, Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico and Fort Myers, Fla., model announcements, this sensational group of sports stars joined the latter group in the Sunshine State. Among them was track and field record breaker Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, WNBPA vice president Napheesa Collier and the aforementioned Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

As basketball fans will already be well aware, Cunningham is an absolute powerhouse on the court. She was selected as the 13th pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA draft before being traded to the Indiana Fever in 2025. There, she made an impressive 43.2 percent of her treys during the 2025 season. And off the court, she also happens to have some seriously sensational seaside style, often sharing peeks at her classic, colorful looks on Instagram with her 1.3 million loyal followers.

With this in mind, we’re highlighting a handful of Cunningham’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments through the years ahead of her SI Swimsuit debut next month!

Sophie Cunningham’s best bikini moments

As noted above, Cunningham’s seaside style is classic, chic and colorful, bringing an effortlessly cool vibe to her ensembles. Whether she’s rocking a striking string bikini or dazzling in a daring one-piece, her signature high-energy style is always on full display.

So, if you’re looking for some summertime wardrobe inspiration for when you next hit the shoreline, look no further than Cunningham’s cool collection of photos for the ultimate laid back vibe.

Practicing for her SI Swimsuit debut in all-black

Looking radiant in a red two-piece

Accessorizing a pretty pink look with the ultimate jewelry

Soaking in the sun in a mismatched bikini

Going all out in a classic gingham look

Showing fans how to avoid tan lines in a sleek monochromatic style

Making memories in a mocha-colored two-piece

Matching the vibrant sky in an equally bold swimsuit

Proving that green is always a gorgeous option

Switching things up in a timeless black one-piece

Styling the perfect pattern while poolside

(No seriously, she’s an expert when it comes to styling poolside patterns—both bikinis and one-pieces!)

And of course, strutting her stuff on set with SI Swimsuit for the first time

And these were just a peek at Cunningham’s countless seaside styles! For more fashion inspiration, be sure to check out her debut feature when the 2026 issue of SI Swimsuit hits newsstands this May.

More SI Swimsuit: