Sophie Cunningham Channels SI Swimsuit Model Energy in New Tunnel Walk ’Fit

Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s victory over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday, June 16, guard Sophie Cunningham showed off her hard-earned abs in a belly-baring ensemble on her home turf at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

For last night’s tunnel ’fit, Cunningham wore a black bra top paired with a low-waisted black skirt. The 29-year-old professional athlete and 2026 SI Swimsuit model showcased her chiseled midsection in the outfit, which was paired with a nearly navel-grazing necklace and strappy heels.

Clearly, Cunningham entered the arena with a victory mindset, as she helped the Fever win handily against the Tempo by a final score of 113-91. Last night, she scored 24 points and made six rebounds and two assists during 24 minutes of game play. Cunningham ended the first quarter of the game on a three-point buzzer beater and remained on fire for the rest of the competition.

Sophie Cunningham | A.J. Mast/Getty Images

We’re equally captivated by Cunningham’s powerhouse performance and her pre-game tunnel outfit, which reminds us of her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue feature, which was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. When she traveled to the Sunshine State for her brand debut, Cunningham was styled in various black and white suits by the SI Swimsuit fashion team. And while we may be biased, we think the University of Missouri graduate looks great in a monochromatic color scheme!

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

While on set with SI Swimsuit, Cunningham declared that posing for the annual issue was “one of the most empowering things that [she has] ever done.”

“When you grow up as an athlete, you always feel like you’re bigger than everyone else, and you know you’re beautiful on the inside, you know you’re beautiful on the outside, but you have to convince yourself of that sometimes,” Cunningham explained. “But after [this] photo shoot, it’s like ‘Wow, I wish every little girl and every little boy could just feel what that felt like.’ I feel so confident, I feel so beautiful, I feel so amazing in my own skin and what my body has to offer and ... I just felt so good just to be myself. When people see these photos, I hope they’re blown away, but I really hope that like, in some way, people can find something that will give them that feeling that I had while doing this shoot.”

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Check out Cunningham’s complete 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here, and be sure to tune in as the Fever face the Atlanta Dream (and 2023 magazine star Angel Reese) tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

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