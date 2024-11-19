Sue Bird Makes the Case for Winter Whites in Bright, Glamorous Night Out Look
With Thanksgiving on the horizon and Christmas not far behind, we can say with certainty that it’s time to start thinking seriously about our winter fashion wardrobes. Of course, winter style is no far cry from fall attire, and we don’t expect our (or your) closet to shift that dramatically. But, in the weeks to come, we will be making room for our thicker sweaters, longer coats and sturdier boots.
And with that on our minds, we have likewise begun to think about some of our favorite seasonal fashion trends to come. For example, we’re all familiar with the—outdated, if you ask us—rule about white after Labor Day. The idea is that bright white is a hue of the spring and summer, but not fit for fall and winter. Don’t get us wrong, we love a good winter dark. Black, navy and brown clothes make up a solid majority of our fall and winter closets. Wearing darker clothes during the colder months does, in many ways, feel right. But we’re likewise not opposed to the occasional pop of bright color.
Particularly, we love ourselves a good winter whites moment. The trend has been around for some years now, but each year we find ourselves freshly appreciative of the bright seasonal choice. So you can imagine that when we saw Sue Bird’s latest all-white cold weather outfit, we were totally and completely enamored.
The former pro basketball star stepped out for an evening event with Nike in a look that spoke to her penchant for sleek fashion. She started with a pair of baggy white jeans and a white knit collared shirt. To that, she added a pair of black sandals, which contrasted nicely with her otherwise bright outfit.
The silhouettes (baggy, chic), the materials (knits and denim) and the hue combined to make her look the picture-perfect example of winter white style. We wouldn’t say that the trend is the easiest one to nail. But, time and time again, it proves to be absolutely eye-catching. That doesn’t strike us as surprising, though. After all, during a season of dark hues and muted tones, a bright white outfit is practically guaranteed to turn heads. Or, at least, it’s guaranteed to turn our heads. But we would say the same of pretty much any outfit that Bird sports—she has a knack for sleek fashion.