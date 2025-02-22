Suni Lee’s Cocoa Brown Bikini From Her SI Swimsuit Debut Is a Staple for 2025
Two-time Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is a constant source of inspiration for fans across the globe. The 21-year-old Minnesota native began pursuing her sport at six years old, citing Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson as inspirations from an early age. From the U.S. Classic to competing for NCAA gymnastics with Auburn University, Lee has quickly made a name for herself in the world of sports and continues to make an impact—not just on the mat.
And of course, she is a two-time gold medalist, competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games, becoming the first Asian American woman to win gold in gymnastics all-around. She’s an undeniable trailblazer, and her passions extend past sports, too. Moving to New York City after last year’s Olympics, the 2021 Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year has embraced her love for fashion and is ready for her next chapter of evolution.
In fall 2024, Lee traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. to pose for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, rocking a variety of gorgeous pieces in the sunlight. Though the magazine has only released one look from her feature for the 2025 issue, it’s one worth adding to your carts ASAP. You truly can never go wrong with a well-fitting, solid-colored bikini, and the one Lee wore last November is still available for purchase.
St. Agni Balconette Bikini Top, $125 and Slim Bikini Briefs, $85 (fwrd.com)
The cocoa color looks great on any skin tone and the pretty, feminine bralette-shaped top adds an extra element of style to the otherwise-simple two-piece. The bottoms offer full coverage in the back, making this a go-to item you’ll feel totally comfortable in. Snag it now while you still can for all of your 2025 beach or pool trips.
In 2023, Lee was diagnosed with kidney disease and decided to end her college gymnastics career early to prioritize her health. While she was shocked, sad and in denial of her new reality at first, she continued on her path to the Olympics, teamed up with the American Kidney Fund to spread awareness and focused on helping “pave a way for other women” who might be facing health issues.
Post Paris Olympics, it’s now a totally new era for Lee.
“I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened,” Lee told Glamour last October. “Not many people get to come [to the Olympics] twice and compete with the best of the best. I just felt absolutely amazing. And now I’ve learned to really take everything in, and I think that’s why I’m so happy with all of my medals.”
Stay tuned for Lee’s full gallery from her amazing debut SI Swimsuit feature, released sometime closer to the magazine launch in May.