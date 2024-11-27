Why We’re Thankful for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Athlete Roster—in 10 Unforgettable Photos
This year, as we at SI Swimsuit reflect on what we’re thankful for, we can’t help but think about the newest group of athletes, who will be featured in the 2025 issue. Earlier this month, the group of 10 impressive women traveled to The Boca Raton in Florida, where they were photographed by Ben Horton for the 2025 issue.
Needless to say, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the fold—and here are 10 incredible images to prove it.
Jordan Chiles
You might know her as a two-time Olympian, but we know her as SI Swimsuit’s newest athlete. A couple months after returning home from the 2024 Paris Games, the 23-year-old traveled to Florida to make her debut with the brand.
Nelly Korda
The current No. 1 women’s golfer in the world, Korda has had a monumental year. Beyond securing seven LPGA Tour wins this season alone and earning the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award, the 26-year-old traveled to The Boca Raton earlier this month to pose for her brand feature in the 2025 issue.
Gabby Thomas
She’s a track star by trade, and an SI Swimsuit model in her free time. The two-time Olympian spent her summer training for and competing in the Paris Games—and a few days of her fall with us at The Boca Raton in Florida.
Cameron Brink
Women’s basketball is in the midst of an atmospheric rise—thanks, in part, to this young star. In April, Brink was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In November, she officially became an SI Swimsuit athlete.
Eileen Gu
Since breaking onto the freestyle skiing scene at just 16 years old, Gu has quickly made a name for herself. She is already the proud recipient of several X Games medals, a handful of Olympic medals and 15 World Cup titles—the most of any freestyle skier in history. Now, she’s an SI Swimsuit model, too.
Anna Hall
Hall made her Olympic debut over the summer and her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this month. In short, the heptathlete really can do it all—but we never thought otherwise.
Ali Truwit
A little over a year after losing part of her leg in a shark attack, Truwit made her Paralympic swimming debut this summer, taking home two medals. Earlier this month, we were proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family at The Boca Raton in Florida.
Caroline Marks
Marks is not a new face to SI Swimsuit by any means. She made her brand debut back in 2020, and in the interim, has been making us proud on the waves. The professional surfer is your 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist—and now a two-time brand model, too.
Suni Lee
Lee is, of course, an incredible gymnast with an impressive track record (including a gold medal in the all-around finals at the 2020 Tokyo games). But, likewise, she’s a force in front of the camera—and she proved it during her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this month.
Toni Breidinger
Breidinger is not just a successful NASCAR driver, she’s a model, too (with an impressive résumé to prove it). Most recently, she added SI Swimsuit to that list—and we’re so glad she did.