Suni Lee’s End-of-Summer Look Proves Polka Dots Are Still Going Strong
Olympic gold medalist turned fashion “it” girl Suni Lee is making major moves in New York—and her latest Instagram carousel is a love letter to classic glam with a modern twist. The 22-year-old is officially in her fashion week era, and if this polka dot moment is any indication, we’d better get ready for a month of slays.
In the first photo, the Minnesota native posed in a luxe lounge filled with white curtain walls, black wood-paneled accents and cozy velvet seating. She wore a stunning white midi dress adorned with evenly spaced black polka dots, featuring a plunging neckline, halter silhouette and voluminous structured skirt. The frock—The Ultimate Muse Volume Skirt Midi Dress ($160)—strikes the perfect balance between playful and refined, proving the vintage-inspired print still has serious staying power for fall.
Her signature long, dark locks were styled smooth and straight, tucked neatly behind her shoulders to show off her soft, glowing glam: rosy, sculpted cheeks, a hint of highlighter and a glossy pinky-nude lip. The ESPY award winner accessorized with a dainty tennis necklace, stacks of diamond bracelets and rings and a crisp white Saint Laurent Manhattan Box Bag—a sleek statement piece that added polish to the ’fit.
And, of course, her Audemars Piguet wristwatch peeking through in other photos was hard to miss (and ignore the price of). A high-fashion flex if we’ve ever seen one.
Fans react
Lee kept her caption simple with a sassy martini emoji.
“Beyond beautiful,” Symone Ryley Witkop commented.
“goddess,” Ming Lee Simmons added. She and Lee connected earlier this year at the SI Swimsuit Launch Week events in New York City, as both women celebrated their rookie debuts with the franchise.
“You look sooo good omg,” Xaria Wiggins chimed.
From the mat to Manhattan, Lee’s evolution has been nothing short of inspiring, and this polka dot dress is an instant add to cart.
A style star
Lee’s personal style has taken a more experimental, expressive turn since she moved to New York last year. “It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics,” she told Glamour last fall. “Whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?”
She’s figuring it out—and doing it in style. “She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave,” she said of herself and who this new version of Lee is. “But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”