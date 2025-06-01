Swim Search Finalist Jilly Anais Returns to SI Swimsuit Runway in Denim and Animal Print
When Jilly Anais walks on the runway at Swim Week, we know she’s in her zone. The 29-year-old made her runway debut with the brand in 2024 and returns for Year 2 this weekend—this time as a Swim Search finalist.
Joining Ally Mason, Dominque Ruotolo, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin in the esteemed group of finalists, Anais owned the catwalk in Miami yet again on Saturday, May 31.
Tonight, Anais rocked a navy strapless Roxy suit during an event that’s just as exhilarating as her first SI Swimsuit Runway Show, just one year prior. She paired the garment with a Denimcratic bolero and leopard-printed hat from Zandria.
The Swim Search Finalist also debuted a triangle string bikini from Lybethras that put her washboard abs in full view. For this look, she posed for the camera while flaunting her massive engagement ring. The model is engaged to NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.
“Thank you God! I have been on cloud 9 all week and it's safe to say I'm never coming down!“ Anais shared on Instagram after her first SI Swimsuit Runway Show in 2024. “What an absolute dream to walk in THE [SI Swimsuit] Runway Show! What is life?!?!“
In the same post, the model also provided a sentimental statement to the SI Swimsuit team: “My [SI Swimsuit] Family, wow saying family is still so surreal, I am immensely thankful from the bottom of my heart!“
This year, as a Swim Search finalist, Anais is now a member of a different family. Alumni of Swim Search include Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader—both of whom went on to score covers and earn SI Swimsuit Legend status. Another member of the Swim Search network includes Jena Sims, who took home 2024 Rookie of the Year honors.
Achieng Agutu, who walked the runway with Anais, shared how Swim Search impacted her own career. “It was the most beautiful, affirming, life-changing experience of my life and I’m just so grateful that that is something that I can experience in this lifetime,” the two-time model explained. “Take the leap of faith, take the risk, you do not know what this life, what this world, the universe has to give you yet.“
16 SI Swimsuit models and five first-time faces joined the Swim Search finalists at the runway show, taking place at the W South Beach. Other activities from the weekend of festivities included the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club on Friday, sponsored by Coppertone, and the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.
With big-name brands in attendance—such as SI Swimsuit partners MINI, Batiste and Coppertone—attendees were met with fun in the sun during the two-day event.
Watch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on YouTube here.