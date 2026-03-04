Sydney Sweeney Takes a Page From Layered Swimwear Trend, Doubles Up on Undergarments for New SYRN Campaign

Layered swimwear is a trend that isn’t going anywhere, and per Sydney Sweeney’s latest Instagram post, layered undergarments have officially entered the chat.

Earlier today, March 4, the Euphoria star shared a carousel of pics with her 26 million followers that showcased Sweeney wearing a white bralette and matching panty underneath a set of black undergarments by her brand, SYRN. Today, the company officially launched its Comfy collection, which is made up of soft, cozy basics like bralettes, camis and high-rise shorts.

In order to snag the doubled-up look seen on Sweeney, you can shop the pieces the actress-entrepreneur modeled below.

SYRN

This lightweight, non-compressive bralette features adjustable straps and is meant to be layered overtop the Soft Launch Scoop Bralette (below).

SYRN

By wearing this one underneath the Deep Dive Low Scoop Bralette, you’ll get that peek-a-boo, layered look Sweeney modeled. And if you do choose to layer, keep in mind the following expert tip SYRN shared in an Instagram story where sizing is concerned. “You should buy the same size in both, [as] the low scoop is designed to act as an extra support for the soft launch scoop,” the brand noted.

The bra tops are true to size, though you can also order a size up for a looser fit. As for the bottoms pictured, Sweeney appeared to be wearing SYRN’s Confidential Mid-Rise Cheeky Hipster ($19) in both black and white to match the layered bralettes.

“do what makes you naked ☁️ our comfy @syrn is now available :),” Sweeney wrote in her social media caption. Her carousel featured a collage of black and white snapshots of her modeling the layered look, as well as the brand’s new Lowdown Cami ($39) in other photos.

“Yay! I’ve been waiting for this one!” one eager fan wrote in the comments section.

“We love our comfy girl 🤍☁️🧸,” the official SYRN account added.

“Just fell to my knees in a hobby lobby,” someone quipped.

Sweeney launched SYRN on Jan. 27, and the brand’s initial offerings feature four different collections—Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy—born of Sweeney’s vision to “create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” as noted on the company’s official website. While the first one to drop was the Seductress collection, with today’s release of the Comfy line, all four are now available to shop.

Check out a few of the SI Swimsuit snapshots that embody each of SYRN’s energies here.