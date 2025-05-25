Sydney Sweeney Rides Bike on Beach, Channels Pure Summertime Vibes in New Photo Drop
Sydney Sweeney looked like summertime personified in her latest Instagram photo drop.
The actress has been all over social media this week, as she was revealed to be the digital cover star for Empire Magazine’s summer 2025 issue. She’s also in the middle of filming the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s hit show Euphoria, and on top of that, she’s promoting her upcoming film The Housemaid, which she both executive-produced and starred in.
Given all of that hustle and bustle, it makes sense that the superstar would want to take a little time for herself, and what better way to do that than to go on a glorious bike ride by the water?
In the new three-photo carousel, which Sweeney captioned, “just wandering around @miumiu #miumiuwander,” the actress could be seen riding on an old school-style bike complete with a couple of baskets.
For her adventure around the shoreline, Sweeney sported a black tube top and a baggy white mini skirt, opting to go barefoot. For accessories, the actress kept things simple, clutching a tiny brown handbag by Miu Miu and donning some much-needed rectangular sunglasses. Her blonde locks were parted down the middle while cascading in relaxed waves down her back.
Still, we can’t help but wonder why Sully Bear (her adorable new puppy) wasn’t joining her for this trip—like, what else could those baskets on the bike possibly be for if not to accommodate an adorable puppy?
As previously mentioned, Sweeney has had quite the exciting week thanks to her in-depth cover story for Empire Magazine, where she sat down with the brand to chat about her many upcoming projects. During the interview, she mentioned that season three of Euphoria is going to be more “unhinged” than the previous two seasons, which is a truly wild statement when you consider the show’s already intense reputation.
She also opened up about how playing the role of Cassie Howard on the show has changed her life and her career, telling the magazine, “People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that could confuse people, for sure. But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly.”
The third season of Euphoria won’t be released until sometime in 2026, but up next for the actress is a role in the aforementioned thriller The Housemaid, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Frieda McFadden and is slated for release on Dec. 25.