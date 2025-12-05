Swimsuit

We’d Pair These Seaside Styles With Dua Lipa’s Boldest Looks From Her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’

The international tour ends tonight, Dec. 5, in Mexico City.

Brianna LaPaglia, Dua Lipa
Brianna LaPaglia, Dua Lipa / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour will officially come to a close later this evening. Her Dec. 5 show in Mexico City marks her third in the nation’s capital, following back-to-back performances on Dec. 1 and 2.

In honor of the 30-year-old’s international adventure that commanded 2025, we’re highlighting some of her most daring onstage looks—and bringing back their swimwear matches from the SI Swimsuit archives in case you want to bring some pop star vibes to the beach.

A sequined “Schiaparelli dream”

Lipa posted this elegantly embellished number to Instagram on Oct. 1, following her first of two shows in Dallas, and called the bodysuit a “Schiaparelli dream.”

We’d pair the look with...

Alexis Ren’s 2018 look in Aruba

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba
Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ren wore this metallic two-piece from Andi Bagus during her inaugural photo shoot with the brand and ultimately notched a “Rookie of the Year” title after it hit newsstands in 2018.

A monochromatic latex moment

Following the first of her final three shows on the tour’s Latin America leg, Lipa showcased this all-red ensemble to her 88.8 million followers on Instagram.

We’d pair the look with...

XANDRA’s 2024 look in Belize

XANDRA
XANDRA was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA, who traveled to Belize for her debut campaign, donned this crimson swimwear display on the shoreline and twinned with Lipa by sporting a similar latex material.

A stunning gold start

Lipa previously told Vogue that this metallic gold bodysuit is from the label Jean Paul Gauthier, and she puts on the number for the start of showtime.

We’d pair the look with...

Brianna LaPaglia’s 2025 look at The Austin Estate

Brianna LaPaglia poses in a gold cut-out swimsuit for her January 2025 SI Swimsuit digital cover.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

LaPaglia began a feat of her own, her SI Swimsuit digital cover, in the shade and repped this plunging, gold Isa Boulder one-piece for her very first shoot with the brand in California.

Switching the shades

Lipa stuck with the metallic aesthetic as the show continued and exhibited the same Jean Paul Gauthier garment in silver, as well.

We’d pair the look with...

Paige Spiranac’s 2018 look in Aruba

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Spiranac made her own statement in silver during her first SI Swimsuit shoot in 2018 from Aruba. Six years later, the golf content creator was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend in the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue.

A luxe lace look

Lipa thanked her fans in Sydney after the show’s second-ever stop and modeled this ultra-lacy catsuit on Instagram, coupled with the message.

We’d pair the look with...

Irina Shayk’s 2013 look in Seville, Spain

Irina Shayk was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain
Irina Shayk was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain / Alex Cayley/Sports Illustrated

Over a decade ago, Shayk wore a sheer, lace look in Seville, Spain, which marked her seventh consecutive year shooting with the brand. The annual streak lasted from 2007 to 2016.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

