We’d Pair These Seaside Styles With Dua Lipa’s Boldest Looks From Her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour will officially come to a close later this evening. Her Dec. 5 show in Mexico City marks her third in the nation’s capital, following back-to-back performances on Dec. 1 and 2.
In honor of the 30-year-old’s international adventure that commanded 2025, we’re highlighting some of her most daring onstage looks—and bringing back their swimwear matches from the SI Swimsuit archives in case you want to bring some pop star vibes to the beach.
A sequined “Schiaparelli dream”
Lipa posted this elegantly embellished number to Instagram on Oct. 1, following her first of two shows in Dallas, and called the bodysuit a “Schiaparelli dream.”
We’d pair the look with...
Alexis Ren’s 2018 look in Aruba
Ren wore this metallic two-piece from Andi Bagus during her inaugural photo shoot with the brand and ultimately notched a “Rookie of the Year” title after it hit newsstands in 2018.
A monochromatic latex moment
Following the first of her final three shows on the tour’s Latin America leg, Lipa showcased this all-red ensemble to her 88.8 million followers on Instagram.
We’d pair the look with...
XANDRA’s 2024 look in Belize
XANDRA, who traveled to Belize for her debut campaign, donned this crimson swimwear display on the shoreline and twinned with Lipa by sporting a similar latex material.
A stunning gold start
Lipa previously told Vogue that this metallic gold bodysuit is from the label Jean Paul Gauthier, and she puts on the number for the start of showtime.
We’d pair the look with...
Brianna LaPaglia’s 2025 look at The Austin Estate
LaPaglia began a feat of her own, her SI Swimsuit digital cover, in the shade and repped this plunging, gold Isa Boulder one-piece for her very first shoot with the brand in California.
Switching the shades
Lipa stuck with the metallic aesthetic as the show continued and exhibited the same Jean Paul Gauthier garment in silver, as well.
We’d pair the look with...
Paige Spiranac’s 2018 look in Aruba
Spiranac made her own statement in silver during her first SI Swimsuit shoot in 2018 from Aruba. Six years later, the golf content creator was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend in the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue.
A luxe lace look
Lipa thanked her fans in Sydney after the show’s second-ever stop and modeled this ultra-lacy catsuit on Instagram, coupled with the message.
We’d pair the look with...
Irina Shayk’s 2013 look in Seville, Spain
Over a decade ago, Shayk wore a sheer, lace look in Seville, Spain, which marked her seventh consecutive year shooting with the brand. The annual streak lasted from 2007 to 2016.