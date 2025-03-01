SZA’s Best Bikini Moments We’re Forever Pulling Inspo From
Chart-topping singer SZA is always at the top of our lists of stylish celebrities to watch. The 35-year-old R&B-pop artist has been impressing us with her music for over a decade, and as she’s stepped more into the public eye, she’s proved that her wardrobe is almost as fabulous. The five-time Grammy Award winner constantly leaves us in awe at every award show and in every live performance, incorporating different colors and styles for a completely fresh aesthetic we love to try and emulate.
Though SZA has been known to rock trendy oversized streetwear like jerseys and baggy jeans, her eclectic style also includes feminine, sexy gowns and really, everything in between. The Missouri-born, New Jersey-raised songwriter always keeps us on our toes when it comes to what she’ll wear next, and if you follow her on social media, you’ll know that she is also a queen of swimwear, never hesitating to show a little skin with her followers.
Whether she’s rocking a colorful string bikini or a sophisticated bedazzled piece, we can always count on SZA to give us a new look for our vision boards. Here are her seven-plus best bikini moments over the years we’re still feeling inspired by.
SZA, who gave an unforgettable performance during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Kendrick Lamar wearing an all-red monochromatic ‘fit, is a total fashion icon in the making. In 2021, she reflected on one of her Met Gala looks, explaining to PopSugar, “Honestly, I love getting into character, so the more costume-y you can make it, the more fun I’m gonna have ‘cause as soon as I can depart from me and my [real name Solána] nervousness, then I can just pretend I'm in Narnia.”
Her stylist Alejandra Hernandez has shared that SZA’s priority when it comes to clothing is comfort—both physically and mentally. “Things that I always try to have for her are big jeans, like men’s straight leg jeans,” Hernandez told Vogue. “She loves varsity jackets, so I always have those for a fitting. She loves vintage, especially the 1990s and the early 2000s. So I always have pieces from those eras too. I also always have bikini tops.”
There’s no doubting a closet like SZA’s comes with a ton of variety, and her fashion risks always fuel us with inspiration. Whether she’s rocking a bikini at home for a mirror selfie or out in the ocean on vacation, her looks never miss.