Tankinis Are Trending, Here Are 9 Modernized Takes on the Y2K Style
Many early 2000s trends are making a comeback this summer (capri pants, I’m looking at you), and that includes swimwear. The tankini is once again a popular, yet polarizing, style. Below, we’re diving in to the trend and exploring how the silhouette has been modernized since it was last en vogue.
What is a tankini?
Made popular in the early aughts, the two-piece swimsuit consists of a torso-covering top and matching bottoms that provides more material on top than a traditional bikini. Originally introduced in the late 1990s, a tankini is essentially the middle ground between a one-piece and bikini. The style is a great option for those seeking a bit more coverage in their swimwear.
Tankinis in 2025
The tankini of summer 2025 is a bit modernized, however. Rather than just a bunch of fabric to disguise your tummy, trending tankinis these days embrace belly cut-outs and bandana-like silhouettes, allowing the wearer to make a fashion statement rather than just trying to hide their figure.
Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved tankinis before your next beach trip to make a major statement.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop tankinis
Frankies Bikinis x BELLA HADID Springtime Bikini Top, $125 and Tia Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $85 (frankiesbikinis.com)
Designed by supermodel Bella Hadid, this red and white cowboycore set is all the proof we need that tankinis are back in style. The notched bandana-inspired tank is particularly modern.
Bella Top, $35 and High-Waisted Bottoms, $30 (geodeswimwear.com)
If you’re looking for something a bit more modest, and with a touch of vintage flair, we love this mossy green tankini accented with tiny yellow flowers.
More to Come Evelyn Tankini Top, $52 and Bikini Bottom, $46 (revolve.com)
With this adorable set, you can also incorporate another hot swimwear trend into your look: gingham. The red and white ab-baring tankini is sure to turn heads, no matter where you choose to soak up the sun.
The Cinched Square Neck Tankini Top, $75 and The Ruched High-Leg High-Rise Bottom, $45 (summersalt.com)
While most tankinis don’t allow for much customization where fit is concerned, this one does, courtesy of side ruching and ties. The top also features a good amount of compression, while the bottoms provide full coverage.
Seamolly Leopard Hanky Hem Cinched Tied Back Tie Side Tankini Set, $50 (seamolly.com)
Yet again, cover two trends in one suit, this time with animal print. This fresh take on the tankini features adjustable shoulder straps, back ties and a handkerchief-inspired hem.
Maya Halter Bikini Top, $19.99 and Golden Hour Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $19.99 (victoriassecret.com)
A darling take on the tankini trend, this halter top can also be paired with a skirt or jeans for a post-beach happy hour. Snag the set while it’s on sale!
Boardwalk Stroll Striped Tankini Set, $33.99 (cupshe.com)
Embrace your nautical side with this blue and white striped tankini set, perfect for an afternoon of sailing or a day spent reading by the sea.
Montce Scarf Printed Bikini Top, $49.95 and Lulu Printed Bikini Bottoms, $49.95 (freepeople.com)
Create an effortlessly chic poolside ensemble with this scarf-inspired tankini as the focal point.
Red Polka Dot Tankini, $20 and Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $15.50 (prettylittlething.us)
Just because you opt for a bit more coverage on top doesn’t mean a tankini set needs to be boring. These sting tie side bottoms are super cheeky and help to balance things out.