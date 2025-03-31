Ellie Thumann Is Making a Case for Capris With Her Latest Pilates Princess Look
Ellie Thumann has officially entered her soft girl fitness era, and we’re obsessed. The three-time SI Swimsuit model and longtime Alo Yoga ambassador recently took to Instagram to show off her latest activewear look: a coordinated mauve-toned set that blends workout-ready function with model-off-duty flair. The standout look featured a pair of fitted capri leggings—yes, the early-2000s staple making a major comeback. And leave it to Thumann to style them in a way that feels fresh and totally Gen Z-approved.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 23-year-old posed in what can only be described as peak Pilates princess aesthetic. With her sculpted abs front and center, she styled the look with her blonde hair tossed up in a claw clip while lounging on a reformer machine, striking the perfect balance of sporty and polished. She wore Alo Yoga’s Mesh Divine Long Sleeve Bra ($88) and matching High-Waist Capri ($118), both in the newly launched “Smoky Quartz” shade—a soft, dusty mauve that radiates quiet luxury.
The bra features long mesh sleeves, adjustable front cinching and subtle ruching at the bust for a flattering, feminine fit. The capris are crafted from Alo’s signature sculpting Airlift fabric and finished with a mesh-lined, cinchable waistband and a sleek, compressive silhouette, giving the Y2K trend a polished, modern upgrade. Together, the set is a masterclass in cozy confidence and proof that Thumann knows exactly how to make a throwback ensemble runway-ready.
“🎀,” she kept her caption ultra-simple and fitting. View the post here.
The Arizona native has long been a go-to muse for casual athleisure inspiration, effortlessly mixing elevated basics with comfort-first pieces that still feel polished and intentional. Whether she’s grabbing coffee, on a hot girl walk, vlogging her day-to-day glam or packing for her next exotic shoot location, her style strikes that perfect balance between aspirational and approachable.
She’s built a loyal following of over 4.4 million across platforms by staying true to herself—sharing not only her signature fashion and beauty content but also candid moments, wellness routines and the realities of growing up online. From her early YouTube days to walking red carpets and starring in SI Swimsuit, Thumann has cultivated a platform rooted in authenticity, creativity and connection.
Earlier this month, the South Carolina resident posed for Ben Watts in Bermuda for her third feature in the magazine. She made her debut in Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela in 2023 and worked with Yu Tsai in Mexico for her sophomore photo shoot last year.