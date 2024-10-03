This Moody, Timeless Two-Piece Is an Effortlessly Chic Addition to Your Year-Round Closet
As summer weather slowly gives way to a fall chill, we know that minds will quickly turn to our new seasonal wardrobe. It may not be quite time to ditch all of our short-sleeved shirts and short dresses yet, but our days of wearing them are certainly numbered. Which is to say, we’ve been scrolling through autumn catalogues and curating new outfits to respond to the demands of cold weather: including jeans, tights, knits and boots.
And while that means we have, for now, put away the summer lookbooks and warm-weather inspo boards, there is one typically summer clothing item that we haven’t (and won’t) stop shopping for. You might have guessed it: swimwear.
We won’t deny it, we get the most use out of our bikinis and one-pieces during the summer season. But we also won’t deny that we spend much of the cold-weather seasons dreaming of and planning for warm-weather getaways. So, just as we scroll through the latest and brightest fall collections from all of our favorite brands, we will likewise be scoping our favorite swimwear brands for staples. Thanks to end-of-season sales, it really is the best time to do so anyway.
For inspiration in our swimwear search, we always turn to the brands trusted year after year to outfit SI Swimsuit models for the annual magazine. After all, if we trust them to play a role in the photo shoots, then we can—of course—trust them with our own vacation aesthetics.
One such brand that made a notable appearance within the pages of the 2023 issue was Monarch Reign. The company prides itself on designing “timeless silhouettes” adorned with “intricate” details, and we can certainly attest to those claims firsthand.
On the set of her photo shoot in Puerto Rico last year, Georgina Burke donned a stunning Monarch Reign two-piece that was nothing if not timeless. The underwire set came in a deep blue-green shade by the name of “Palace.” Against the backdrop of the water, it took on a glamorous deep forest green appearance.
Monarch Reign Captivated Underwire Bikini Top, $125 and Rapture Seamless Brazilian Bikini Bottom, $88 (monarchreign.com)
This underwire top is as classic as it is flattering, and the bottoms are minimalistic in the best way. With 10 different colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your style. We, personally, stand by the dark, moody shade worn by Burke.