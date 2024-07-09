This Neon Floral Suit From Georgina Burke’s SI Swim Shoot in Puerto Rico Screams ‘Brat Summer’
Georgina Burke was ahead of the curve when she stunned in multicolored neon suits in her 2023 SI Swimsuit feature in Puerto Rico. The two-time brand star posed for photographer Ben Watts on the Caribbean island territory shores in a number of 70s surf culture-inspired looks. And one bikini in particular is living in our minds rent-free for how trendy and Charli XCX Brat summer-coded it is.
Pink/Green ILA Halter Bikini Top, $63 and Pink/Green Bria Bikini Bottom, $54 (melissasimoneswim.com)
This Melissa Simone swimwear set featured a stringy halter-neck top and high-leg bottoms. While the pink-and-green floral version is only available in limited sizes, the metallic turquoise version has certainly caught our eye, and is perfect for summer.
Burke, who is from Australia and now splits her time between there and New York City, began modeling at the age of 17 and has never looked back. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, traveling to Barbados and absolutely blowing the team away. The Ralph Lauren campaign star is also the founder of a swimwear and sunless tanning line, Burke NYC.
“I walked on set and [editor in chief] MJ [Day] was so incredible because she said, ‘If there’s any swim you don’t feel like comfortable in, you don’t wear it.’ That doesn’t happen on a shoot. She’s so about the women feeling empowered and beautiful and confident,” Burke gushed about her extremely positive and eye-opening experience with the franchise. “I didn’t get to see that as a kid growing up in magazines. It’s not even that long ago—in 2016 Ashley Graham was put on the front cover [of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit]. And again, that was a huge deal. To see a woman of her size and caliber being put on a magazine cover and let alone being in a very itsy bitsy bikini. But it’s in those moments that we are making huge strides and gaining traction. I want to applaud Sports Illustrated for doing so, and again putting me in the issue.”