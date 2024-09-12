Swimsuit

This Red and White Striped Two-Piece Is Approved by SI Swim Rookie Berkleigh Wright

The model and former cheerleader rocked this Lybethras Swim set in Belize.

Cara O’Bleness

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

After being named co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, Berkleigh Wright traveled to Belize for her rookie photo shoot in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The 30-year-old model and retired NFL cheerleader posed for Derek Kettela in San Pedro, where the styling on set was inspired by the color red.

From one-pieces to string bikinis, Wright rocked a number of vibrant, cherry-hued swimsuits while on set. Each allowed her to showcase her own beauty, while also making the idyllic background of the Central American location really pop on camera.

“When I think of SI Swimsuit, I think ‘strong’ because I think the brand is made up of such a diverse group of really, really strong women who support other strong women, and it makes you just want to be a better version of yourself,” Wright stated while on set.

Below, shop one of our favorite looks from the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie’s photo shoot.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

White and Red Brazilian Bikini Set, $160 (lybethras.com)

Berkleigh Wrigh
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Shorts by Mira Mikati. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This red and white striped bikini set includes the sweetest gold heart details on the top, while the bottoms feature adjustable string ties for a custom fit. If you’d like to opt for an even cheekier fit than the Brazilian, the bikini is also available to purchase with G string bottoms instead.

For more red swimwear inspiration, check out Wright’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery from Belize here.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion