This Red and White Striped Two-Piece Is Approved by SI Swim Rookie Berkleigh Wright
After being named co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, Berkleigh Wright traveled to Belize for her rookie photo shoot in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The 30-year-old model and retired NFL cheerleader posed for Derek Kettela in San Pedro, where the styling on set was inspired by the color red.
From one-pieces to string bikinis, Wright rocked a number of vibrant, cherry-hued swimsuits while on set. Each allowed her to showcase her own beauty, while also making the idyllic background of the Central American location really pop on camera.
“When I think of SI Swimsuit, I think ‘strong’ because I think the brand is made up of such a diverse group of really, really strong women who support other strong women, and it makes you just want to be a better version of yourself,” Wright stated while on set.
Below, shop one of our favorite looks from the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie’s photo shoot.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
White and Red Brazilian Bikini Set, $160 (lybethras.com)
This red and white striped bikini set includes the sweetest gold heart details on the top, while the bottoms feature adjustable string ties for a custom fit. If you’d like to opt for an even cheekier fit than the Brazilian, the bikini is also available to purchase with G string bottoms instead.
