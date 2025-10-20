We Are Simply Not Over These Striking Looks From the 2025 Academy Museum Gala
On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 18, top-charting musicians, award-winning actors and a plethora of media multihyphenates converged in the City of Angels for this year's Academy Museum Gala. It comes as no surprise that they provided some top-notch outfits on the carpet amidst the annual festivities.
Today, we’re rounding up just some of our most-loved looks, starting with some of our very own SI Swimsuit models who were in attendance.
Kim Kardashian
The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model turned heads in this all-nude ensemble from Margiela Couture—even though her own was completed covered in an opaque fabric. While Kardashian’s face was literally under wraps, she showcased a solid-covered strapless dress—featuring a corset-style bodice and flowing sleeves—and finished the look with a statement sparkling choker.
Emily Ratajkowski
In contrary, Ratajkowski boldly made an entrance in blue, with this vibrant Jean Paul Jean Paul Gaulthier gown. The model, who joined us in St. Lucia (2014) and Hawai’i (2015) for back-to-back issues, opted out of any accessories and headed to the West Coast event on the heels of her inaugural Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Lindsey Vonn
“Since I’m 41 now I thought I’d wear 41 carats,” Vonn penned to Instagram on Sunday with snapshots of her flowing CONG TRI gown. Celebrating her birthday on the same night as the event in Los Angeles, the two-time SI Swimsuit model shined on the carpet with a chunky standout necklace and a sparkling watch from Rolex.
Jenna Ortega
Ortega’s futuristic outfit caught our attention, and she styled an abstract ensemble from Grace Ling. This contrasting top and skirt is in fact a gown, with a burgundy satin maxi skirt that channels one of autumn’s most-popular shades and a halter top that left the Wednesday star’s back completely bare.
Zoe Kravitz
The Caught Stealing actress displayed a handful of seasonal copper hues in this off-the-shoulder YSL number. Its multi-colored fabric draped across the front of the garment; however its ultra-puffy sleeves stole the show for us, along with the gown’s daring backless cut that showed off a few of Kravitz’s tattoos.
Hailey Bieber
Bieber’s chocolate brown strapless Schiaparelli dress hugged her figure and matched her caramel hair as she posed on the carpet (and joined Kendall Jenner for a few frames). Her glam, by Mary Phillips, only further cemented the autumnal look as the artist paired a bronze eye look with a similarly-colored lip (outlined with Bieber’s own Rhode Peptide Lip Shape ($24) in the shade Balance).