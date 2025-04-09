XANDRA Dazzles in Funky, Edgy Black Plunging Corset and Mini Skirt Combo in Miami
XANDRA is always one to bring the heat, and this time, she did it with a dark, avant-garde twist. The 24-year-old DJ and stepped out for YSL Beauty’s LOVE CLUB event in Miami on April 4, embracing the celebration of self-expression in a bold look that perfectly matched the occasion.
Styled by Margot Zamet, the Ohio native stunned in a sculptural black corset and mini skirt set from Esquina Esquina. The dramatic top featured a plunging neckline adorned with the brand’s signature horseshoe hardware and satin ribbon straps, while the back was laced with more ribbon threaded through sleek eyelets. The SI Swimsuit model paired the edgy ensemble with black peep-toe platform heels, a sparkly black purse and minimal jewelry—just a chunky silver cuff bracelet and a few silver rings for impact.
XANDRA wore her long blonde locks in a spiky, sleek bun with a single face-framing strand pinned to perfection. Her glam was truly flawless, featuring a luminous, glowy glass skin base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, champagne highlight, chiseled cheekbones and a perfectly plump, glossy peach lip.
“lip gloss is poppin with @yslbeauty <3 #YSLBeautyLoveGame #YSLBeautyPartner,” the “Body Say” singer captioned the carousel, giving a nod to her partnership with the brand.
In a few snaps, she was joined by fellow SI Swimsuit star and close friend Olivia Ponton. The two Gen Z content creators have built a strong bond, despite their years gracing the pages of the magazine not overlapping. Ponton, who is from Florida and now lives in New York City, posed for the magazine in Montenegro in 2022 and Dominica in 2023. “love u sister @olivia ponton the girls are going out tonight,” XANDRA captioned a TikTok of the two women applying lip gloss in the back of a car.
The musician, who made her franchise debut last year in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela, is set to return to the fold this May for her sophomore feature, shot by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
“Um hello😍,” Sydney Thomas commented. “This outfit on you 🔥😍,”
“Wowowowow,” Ponton, 22 chimed. “Gorgeous.”
“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” bestie Kelsey Anderson added.
“MOMMY,” NCAA gymnast and three-time SI Swim model Olivia Dunne wrote.
“Omg one of your best looks,” Peyton Mack stated.
“two peas in a pod 😍,” one fan gushed.
“You look amazing,” Sienna Sacco complimented.
“This is unreal 🤩💗🖤😍” one fan agreed.
“YSL X Xandra is everythingggggg BYE,” another declared.