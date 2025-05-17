XANDRA’s Favorite Bikini From Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot Is a Total Must-Have
When electric Miami DJ XANDRA touched down in Jamaica for her second shoot with SI Swimsuit, the 24-year-old stepped onto set like a pro.
“I remember having the first call ever with my team, like right when I got my manager,” the DJ recalled in a video posted to TikTok. “She was like, ‘What is one of your goals?’ And I [said], ‘I want to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.’”
The Ohio native made her debut with the brand in 2024 in Belize, then returned to the fold in 2025 for our latest issue, taking part in a tropical shoot photographed by Yu Tsai.
“Every single year I just get more and more confident, and the family I’ve made from [SI Swimsuit] is insane,” XANDRA continued. “They’re just the most amazing people ever, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Here’s how you can score the model’s favorite look from Jamaica, which she exclusively told SI Swimsuit about during Thursday night’s official launch party red carpet.
SAME Triangle Top ($95, on sale now for $71), SAME String Bottom ($95, on sale now for $71)
This string bikini from SAME is everything, especially for a day out in the sun. Its tie bottoms feature adjustable coverage for the cheekiness of your liking, and the top can be adjusted similarly. XANDRA opted to wear the Triangle Top in a criss-cross halter-style, intersecting the long ties across her chest.
And this green and white look isn’t the only color combo you can score from SAME. The suit also comes in more colors, including red and white, yellow and white, as well as pink and white, which XANDRA sported in the Knotted Bandeau Top and 90s bottom seen below.
The model shared a sultry snapshot wearing the SAME look to Instagram on Tuesday, following the launch of the 2025 issue. “sophomore year in Jamaica,” the model wrote. “forever grateful for this amazing family and for making my dreams come true.”
And just like us, her fellow SI Swimsuit models were obsessed, taking to her Instagram comment section to share some love:
“YESSSSSS!!!!!” Ellie Thumann commented.
“Looking strong and confident 😍,” Jena Sims exclaimed.
“HOT 🔥🔥,” Penny Lane declared.
In love with the stripes but looking for a one-piece instead? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Five-time SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff sported a similar look in Jamaica during her 2025 shoot. This striped Colorblock One Piece from SAME is also on sale, at $188 compared to its original $250 price.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.