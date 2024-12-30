Xandra Pohl Flaunted Her Hourglass Figure While Dressing Up as a Sultry Mrs. Claus for Christmas
There’s no time like the holidays to get festive and spread some cheer, and Xandra Pohl is doing just that over on Instagram. The 24-year-old professional DJ, who made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year when photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, accentuated her great figure when dressing up as the iconic Mrs. Claus for Christmas. The brand rookie, who released her debut single “Body Say” this summer, showed off her natural modeling skills with the photo shoot in which she was styled by SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editor Margot Zamet and Editorial Assistant Liz Wentworth.
We, just like Pohl’s fans and friends, simply can’t get enough of this holiday look. Alongside photos of the Mrs. Claus costume, which featured a black chunky belt, the internet personality shared shots from her Christmas with family in Cincinnati, Ohio, including siblings Connor and Cameron and their family dog. “mrs claus made it to ohio this year!” she captioned her photo dump shared with her 472,000 followers.
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann summed up our thoughts perfectly when commenting, “Obsessed.”
SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger, who was photographed this November by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 issue, also dropped into Pohl’s comments section to add, “mrs claus is hot.”
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton added, “oh i’m obsessed with you.”
“Merry Christmas (and have fun in Ohio)! 🧑🏼🎄🎁🎄❄️☃️❤️,” a fan wrote.
Pohl also gave her fans a behind the scenes look at the shoot over on TikTok, where she posed in the costume with “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande playing. “I cant wait to share this shoot with you guys im greaking out i feel like a victoria secret model ahhh,” she wrote.
And the carousel above was hardly the only post that Pohl shared on IG over the holidays. Picking shots from the same festive photo shoot featuring different outfits, she also posed with gifts in a black sequined short shorts romper featuring a tube top and completed the look with black sheer embellished tights and red heels. “it’s the three days of X-mas… let’s spread the holiday cheer,” she wrote in her caption posted last week. Of course, her followers were equally as obsessed as they gushed over her in the comments section, per usual.
Other photos from the festive shoot featured close-ups of the gorgeous model, putting her crystalline blue eyes on full display.
Pohl wasted no time jetting off to her next adventure after Christmas, traveling to Aspen, Colo. for an epic ski trip with friends. “ski ya later…,” she captioned a series of photos in the snow on Instagram this past weekend.
To follow along with Pohl’s ski trip as we head into the New Year, be sure to follow her on TikTok where she’s been sharing daily updates.