This Xandra Pohl Song Deserves a Spot on Your New Year’s Eve Playlist
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including the release of rookie Xandra Pohl’s first single.
Before she joined the fold as a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, professional DJ Xandra Pohl set the soundtrack for our Miami Swim Week runway show in the summer of ’23 (and made a surprise appearance on the catwalk). The 24-year-old musician really proved herself, and joined our rookie class for the 60th anniversary issue. She was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
“I like to play music that makes everyone dance and have a good time ... I play a song and then I see how the crowd reacts to it, and if they don’t react to it in the way that I want them to, I can change genre,” Pohl has said of her open-format style of DJing. “My belief is that if the girls are happy, the boys are happy. If they’re dancing, the guys are dancing. So I feel like by keeping the girls happy and making sure everyone has a good time, that’s the best type of music you can play.”
This summer, Pohl released her debut single, “Body Say,” which features vocals from singer GiGi Grombacher. The track, which debuted on streaming platforms in July, is one that definitely belongs on your New Year’s Eve playlist this year.
In addition to releasing her debut single this summer, Pohl embarked on not one but two different tours and played a set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza in August.
“I’d say definitely one of the biggest highlights [of my year] was playing Lollapalooza over the summer,” she told SI Swimsuit last month. “That’s where I found my love for DJing and being able to play at that festival, I mean, that was such a dream.”
We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Pohl next year. In the meantime, listen to “Body Say” wherever you stream your music.
Stay tuned as we look back on our last highlight from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list tomorrow!