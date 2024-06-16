Xandra Pohl Leaves Us Breathless in Plunging Black One-Piece, Teases New Business Venture
2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl just dropped a magnificent Instagram post wearing the most stunning, flattering plunge-neck one-piece. The Miami-based DJ, who made her debut with the brand in the 60th anniversary issue, traveling to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela, sat cross-legged in a field of lush green grass in Southampton, New York. She showed off her toned arms and legs, sculpted figure and pre-summer tan as she struck a bold smolder and proved her modeling skills for the camera.
The Ohio native accessorized with tons of gold jewelry, a sneak peek and teaser of her upcoming collaboration with Electric Picks. She donned a simple mini pearl choker, plus a floral necklace and another heart pendant one, creating the most perfect summer stack. She also added massive hoop earrings, a couple of gold bangles and sleek oversized black sunglasses to complete the look. The 23-year-old’s long blonde locks were perfectly slicked back and she opted for a bare-face look minus some lip gloss.
“it’s a sporty summer…@electricpicks jewelry line soon 👀,” she captioned the carousel on June 14. In the second slide, Pohl laid on her stomach and was photographed from the side for an ultra-cheeky shot. She gave an up-close-and-personal look at her trio of chains in another photo.
