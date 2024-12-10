Xandra Pohl and Toni Breidinger Dazzle in Pleated Skirts at Celsius Padel Classic in Miami
SI Swimsuit models brought their star power to the CELSIUS Padel Classic last week in Miami. The celebrity charity tournament, hosted by the energy drink brand, unfolded on Dec. 6 at the picturesque Reserve Miami Seaplane Base, drawing a mix of competitive players and micro-celebrity spectators. Among the participants were SI Swim legend and 2023 cover star Brooks Nader, 2024 rookie and DJ Xandra Pohl, and race car driver Toni Breidinger, who is set to make her debut in next year’s issue.
Nader, 27, teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to reach the semi-finals, while Breidinger and supermodel Taylor Hill, as well as Pohl and internet personality Silvana Mojica, exited in the first round.
DJ Duo Two Freinds defeated celebrity pairing NBA star Dwight Howard and DJ Diplo in the finals and won $25,000 to donate to Let’s F Cancer, their chosen charity.
Pohl, 24, and Breidinger, 25, turned heads both on and off the court in their pristine pleated tennis skirts and CELSIUS-embroidered athletic tanks, showing off their sculpted arms and long, lean legs. Staying energized throughout the day, they sipped on best-selling CELSIUS flavors while also sampling the brand’s soon-to-launch CELSIUS Hydration drinks. Want to fuel up like the pros? Shop the collection now at celsius.com.
The Ohio native, who released her debut single “Body Say” earlier this year, traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela and her debut in the 60th anniversary issue. Last month, California native Breidinger, who is making waves as the first Arab-American Nascar driver, posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. She is one of 10 trailblazing female athletes who will star in next year’s SI Swimsuit magazine.
Both women are brand ambassadors for the 2004-founded brand and are spotted drinking a Celsius regularly, in order to keep up with the busy and active lifestyles.
“pass me a Celsius and padel racket pls @celsiusofficial #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit,” Breidinger captioned a cute Instagram carousel recapping her evening at the tournament. Pohl, who was just named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, vlogged moments from the event and shared them with her 1.2 million TikTok followers.
The event was sponsored by BEIS luggage and Bredinger’s favorite fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s. Guests were even treated to a very special collaboration: CELSIUS Cherry Cola ice cream floats by Van Leeuwen. Artist Kristin Konefal also demonstrated a live art performance and unveiled a masterpiece by the end of the event.