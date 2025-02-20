XANDRA Is a Total Showstopper in New Red Bikini Beach Photos
XANDRA is proving, once again, that red is her power color. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made waves in Belize last year during her sizzling rookie debut, donning a series of striking, vibrant ruby looks while posing for Derek Kettela. Now, as the DJ prepares to make her grand return to the magazine for its 2025 issue—this time in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai—she’s serving up even more heat in a brand-new Miami photo dump.
The 24-year-old dropped a stunning carousel on Instagram, captioning the post “vibes this week,” and featuring a jaw-dropping cover snap of her stepping out of the ocean in a fiery red two-piece from Lovewave. The top, tied in the front in the most flattering way, accentuated her toned figure, while the cheeky ruched thong bottoms showed off her sculpted legs and sun-kissed glow. With her long blonde locks soaking wet and cascading around her neck and shoulders, the Ohio native delivered a soft smolder to the camera, proving her face card never declines.
“First thing I see this morning, so thank you 😍,” fellow 2024 rookie Jena Sims commented.
“That pizza that bawdddy dear lawd,” four-time brand star Katie Austin chimed.
But it wasn’t just beachside glamour that made an appearance in the “Body Say” singer’s latest post. XANDRA teased new music as she sat in front of her computer, headphones on, with massive speakers framing the scene—signaling that fresh beats are on the way. She also shared a delicious snap of a pepperoni pizza (because balance is key) and an effortlessly cool selfie rocking the same red-hot swimsuit, accessorized with a white and red trucker hat from FORM.
The content creator is constantly keeping fans updated on her buzzing DJ career, and foray into the world of fashion and modeling. The Celsius, Bumble and Victoria‘s Secret ambassador continues to be a multi-talented force to watch. Additionally, she uses her platform to inspire women to chase their dreams and create space for themselves in other male-dominated industries like DJing. She also speaks candidly on her relationships, encouraging women to practice self-love and never settle for less than they deserve.
“goodbye to the craziest year of my life… we have had so many ups and so many downs but I couldn’t be more proud and thankful that you guys came along on this journey with me. From becoming a sports illustrated rookie, getting my first magazine cover, accomplishing Forbes 30 under 30, getting rid of toxic relationships, finishing two tours, two singles, traveling all over the world, and meeting so many amazing people along the way … I can’t belive we did it all,” XANDRA reflected in a sweet Instagram post capping off her 2024. “This has truly been the biggest year of growth for me and I can’t wait to bring it into 2025 🤍.”