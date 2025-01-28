Yumi Nu’s Army Green Bikini Featured in Her Montenegro Feature Is a Timeless Must-Buy
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu is an absolute vision on every shoot she does with the brand. The 28-year-old trailblazer, who in 2022 served as both the first plus-size model on the cover of Vogue Japan and the first plus-size Asian American model to land the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, has traveled to some of the most gorgeous locations in the world for unforgettable images.
From her debut shoot with us in Tampa. Fla. to her most recent in Belize, the stunning backdrops are almost as beautiful as she is. While showing off her undeniable beauty—inside and out—she has also modeled some of the best swimwear we’ve seen in recent years, from simple and classic to sexy and trendy.
For Nu’s second photo shoot with SI Swimsuit, which landed her the cover, she stunned in the picturesque Montenegro, posing for photographer James Macari. The mountains, fog and greenery made for a breathtaking atmosphere straight out of a fantasy movie—though we’re still thinking about one particular bikini that should be in everyone’s closets. From Ola Vida, this army green two-piece is one that will never go out of style and is giving us major inspo for our 2025 swimwear collection.
Madeira Top, $89 and Madeira Bottom, $89 (shop.olavidaswimwear.com)
The shade of green complements Nu’s olive skin perfectly as well as the green backdrop. This two-piece from Ola Vida also offers options for coverage on the bottom—Thong, Cheekier or Full—catering to whatever your preference is.
In addition to modeling, Nu is also a singer and entrepreneur, releasing an EP titled BLOODY in 2024 and launching a sustainable and size-inclusive clothing brand called Blueki in 2022, now called NU22. While discussing her inspiration behind the career venture, she recalled her shopping experience during the pandemic.
“[During that time] I was online shopping like most people, with the intention of building a long lasting wardrobe I could count on,” Nu told Dazed. “With my experience both as a model and a customer, I realised I’d hit a wall that so many of us had hit. There are two options for the larger sized customer: either good fitting, cute styles made unethically with poor quality through fast fashion, or ethically made, good-quality, not-so-cute shapeless garments on the other side. We’re cornered into buying terribly made cute clothes or quality ugly clothes.”
As for her history-making SI Swimsuit cover moment, Nu called the issue “truly groundbreaking”—a sentiment we fully agree with. So much so that we frequently look back at her Montenegro shoot with awe.