Yumi Nu Combined Two Popular Swimwear Trends in Dominica and We’re Still Taking Notes
As much as we love revisiting classic, retro looks here at SI Swimsuit, there’s just something about the spacecore aesthetic that hits. Whether it’s the metallic and vinyl fabrics or the futuristic accessories, channeling your inner Zenon character is a fun way to express yourself while also following fashion trends.
When Yumi Nu returned to SI Swimsuit in 2023, following her 2021 debut in Tampa, Fla., and her history-making cover shoot in 2022 in Montenegro, she actually channeled a mix of aesthetics, including space-age details with a neutral twist. The brand’s styling team described the photo shoot as merging “nature's earthy tones with sparkly extraterrestrial inspired hues to create a playful eclectic energy.”
As seen in the photo above and the ones below, Nu was fierce and stunning in Dominica two years ago, where she was photographed by Amanda Pratt. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who returned to the fold in 2024 with a shoot in Belize, embraced the futuristic swimwear trend with ease.
The combination of spacecore-meets-neutral-romance is a fun twist on the “cowboys and aliens” mashup, one that might seem conflicting but works. As we get closer to the last stretch of summer, we’re looking back at the SI Swimsuit archives and pinning some of our favorite aesthetics to date. With how unique this one is, it definitely makes the list.
With carefully styled accessories, Nu’s shoot proved that futuristic dressing doesn’t need to be loud or obnoxious. Metallic fabric with muted colors or just a hint of bedazzlement is enough to make a statement.
“Shooting for a female photographer, shooting with Amanda Pratt, has been incredible, and woman to woman, you feel more comfortable to be vulnerable and try things, and there’s just an understanding,” Nu shared while on location in 2023.
Against golden hour and the sunset, Nu was positively glowing—and by the sound of the behind the scenes details, the photos were truly a collaborative effort between the model and the crew.
“Amanda really gets in the shot with you, and gets in the water, and gets down in the fishnet,” Nu explained. “She will do whatever it takes to get the shot, and for me, as a model, that means so much because it makes me motivated to get the shot.”
Nu, who became SI Swimsuit’s first plus-size Asian-American model on the cover in 2022, is also known for her music career, having released an album in 2024 called BLOODY. The niece of renowned DJ Steve Aoki and actress Devon Aoki, Nu has carved out her own space in multiple industries.
Also in 2022, she launched her own size-inclusive brand, Blueki (now called NU 22), and she landed the cover of Vogue Japan, making history as the first plus-size model ever to do so.
“You don’t have to be a specific beauty standard to be happy and to wear little bikinis, so get out there and get in the water in whatever you want to wear!” Yu shared on set in Dominica—a timeless sentiment we all need to hear sometimes.