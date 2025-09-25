Yumi Nu Loves a Cozy Groufit Just Like the Rest of Us
Yumi Nu has officially joined the gray-on-gray club, and we’re obsessed.
The SI Swimsuit alum, who made her debut with the franchise in 2021 and landed on the cover of the 2022 issue, leaned into peak cozy fall energy this week, proving that even the chicest girls can’t resist a classic groufit (i.e., an all gray outfit) moment.
View the post here.
Shop the look
The model and musician opted for a head-to-toe heather chrome set from Aritzia. She layered the brand’s Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Hoodie ($85) with the Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Straight™ Sweatpant ($78), creating a monochrome uniform that feels as plush as it looks.
Nu accessorized with a navy baseball cap, black sunglasses and Asics sneakers, leaning into an effortless, sporty vibe. Her caption summed it up perfectly: “the ideal uniform 👔 @aritzia #aritziapartner.”
“The best outfit is a comfy one,” Aritzia chimed in the comments.
“Ur perf ❤️,” Sam Klegerman chimed.
“AYYEEE I T G I R L,” Kellee Moran gushed.
Styling
The hoodie is a certified fan favorite, complete with a kanga pocket, dropped shoulders and ribbed trim. Made from Aritzia’s premium midweight fleece, it features a soft-brushed back and sueded face that give it cloud-nine comfort. The 29-year-old, who is the founder of clothing brand Nu22, wore hers with the hood up and wired headphones in, strolling cobblestone streets before catching the light on a sun-drenched crosswalk.
Meanwhile, the straight-leg sweats gave her outfit the perfect oversized balance. The roomy silhouette, classic inseam pockets and infinity loop drawcord made for a relaxed yet polished finish. Together, the matching separates captured everything we love about fall dressing: cozy, functional and stylish all at once.
Her glam was minimal, just a flawless base and feathered brows, allowing the casual outfit to speak for itself.
Shop similar groufits
Nu’s gray-day uniform is an elevated take on loungewear, but you can re-create it at any price point. Here are some of our favorite hoodie and sweats combos to channel her vibe:
Hoodies
- Abercrombie, $60: A drop-shoulder hoodie in plush fleece with a banded hem and cuffs.
- Adanola, $95: Lightweight fleece with dropped shoulders and a boxy silhouette. The marshmallow-white trim and stitched logo give this laid-back piece a sporty twist.
Sweatpants
- Abercrombie, $60: Soft fleece, a wide-leg cut and an elasticated waistband make these high-rise sweats the definition of cozy-meets-polished.
- Adanola, $90: Organic cotton fleece with contrast piping and an embroidered logo. Relaxed, straight-leg comfort that still feels put together.