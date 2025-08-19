Yumi Nu Pairs Breezy White Sundress With This Trendy, Chic Accessory
Yumi Nu nailed the perfect late-summer outfit formula: a breezy neutral maxi dress, a colorful accessory and a sweet, butter-yellow bucket hat.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in 2021 and has since starred in four consecutive features—including her iconic 2022 cover with James Macari in Montenegro—stunned in her latest Instagram post.
View the photos here.
She glowed in a white sundress with thin spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, a low open back and a flowy silhouette. To top it off, she added chunky square gold earrings from Heaven Mayhem, a tennis bracelet and the playful hat for both sun protection and a pop of color. “greek yogurt & honey 🐐🍯🙂↕️ all day everyday,” she captioned the Aug. 18 carousel, referencing a snap of yogurt drizzled with honey. The palette cleverly mirrored her outfit’s vibe.
“She said hold up imma looks max real quick,” Kellee Moran commented.
“She woke up and chose ✨iconic✨,” one fan gushed.
“UM glowing !!!” Another exclaimed.
A white maxi is one of those forever pieces, equal parts airy, elegant and versatile. Whether paired with sandals and a bikini on vacation, sneakers and a baseball cap for errands or a luxe, vibrant handbag, it never goes out of style.
The 28-year-old’s impeccable fashion sense comes as no surprise—she’s the founder of NU22, an ethically sourced, size-inclusive brand. Offering XXS through 6X with detailed sizing instructions on the site, the line is built around ensuring every shopper finds a fit that feels right.
“Full transparency, I am a self-funded brand, and having a brand is very expensive,” Nu has explained on Instagram. “I currently don’t have the budget to have a lot of inventory, so I’m doing a Made to Order production, and that makes production more expensive, but that is also the only way that I would be able to do my brand in this current moment [...] Of course, I would love to be able to profit off of my brand, but my first priority for NU22 is just for the garments to be available.”
She also grounds her vision in personal experience, noting she’s worn everything from a size eight to size 20 over the years and knows firsthand how difficult it is to find clothes that feel chic, are sustainable and fit perfectly.
“The goal for NU22 is to build the basic wardrobe, building blocks for all bodies, all sizes,” she explained. Shop the brand at nu22studio.com.