Zendaya Channels Cher in Jaw-Dropping Gold Gown at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 19, and the event certainly was a star-studded affair. This year’s inductees included Cher, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton and other artists.
In addition to those being honored this year, stars like Zendaya, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson and Dua Lipa were also in attendance. And while each woman brought her signature style to bear on the red carpet, no one made our jaws drop quite like Zendaya. The 28-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star honored Cher by channeling the 78-year-old singer’s “Goddess of Pop” style in a vintage Bob Mackie couture dress from 2001.
The golden, strappy gown featured cross-over fabric at the bust, while the super low-waisted garment showed off Zendaya’s incredible abs, and a thigh-high front slit allowed her toned legs to poke through. Stylist Law Roach paired the look with gold pointed-toe pumps, and in classic Cher fashion, the Euphoria star wore her hair stick straight down her back. In some photographs, Zendaya threw a floor-length white coat with gold details on the lapels and sleeves atop her dress.
The intricate gown very closely resembled a dress Cher herself wore by the designer in 1972. The Grammy Award-winning artist has famously worked with the American fashion designer throughout the majority of her career, starting after the two met on The Carol Burnett Show in the late 1960s. Mackie went on to dress Cher on The Sonny & Cher Show, where she “would have up to 20 costumes for an hour-long show,” Mackie told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019.
“It might be on camera for 30 seconds or 10 minutes, but she wore lots and lots of clothes so she became this amazing clothes horse,” he recalled to the outlet. “I could get a piece of beautiful matte jersey and we could make her a dress in 10 minutes because her body was incredible to work with. She looked good in so many things, the more interesting and exotic, the better.”
Fans praised Zendaya and Roach’s collaboration on the stylist’s Instagram feed, where he shared plenty of content from the glamorous evening.
“Name a duo better than Zendaya and Law, I’ll wait,” one fan stated.
“ABSOLUTELY LOVE!!!” makeup artist Sir John gushed.
“People need to talk about what a perfect pairing the coat was with the dress,” fashion designer Natalia Fedner noted.
“Everything Law touches turns to gold,” someone else observed.
"Law always understands the assignment,” another follower wrote. “He never misses with Zendaya, the best fashion duo. 🔥🔥🔥❤️.”