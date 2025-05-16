Salma Hayek Pinault Turns Heads in Fabulous Black Midi Dress on SI Swimsuit Launch Party Red Carpet
It’s a great time to celebrate Salma Hayek Pinault as the incredible actor, producer, director and activist is on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The trailblazer, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her leading role in Frida, traveled to her home country of Mexico for the shoot, where she was photographed by Ruven Afanador. If you’ve seen the photos—if not, what are you waiting for?—you’ll know that she absolutely crushed her cover moment, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
The 58-year-old is one of four cover models this year, joining Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan. To keep the celebrations going, the Emmy Award winner attends the SI Swimsuit launch party red carpet on Thursday, May 15, joining fellow franchise models and other celebrities for an extra festive evening.
As expected, Hayek Pinault looks positively breathtaking walking the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York tonight, wearing a shimmering black midi dress. The garment featured intricate, ruffled detailing and a flattering v-neck, as Hayek Pinault styled her hair in loose waves.
While chatting with SI Swimsuit on the red carpet, Hayek Pinault said it “feels fantastic,” “humbling” and “very exciting” to be part of the family.
On launch day this week, Hayek Pinault unveiled her cover on The TODAY Show, speaking with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on what the experience meant to her. Explaining that she felt hesitant to take on the opportunity at first, she then arrived on set and realized she should enjoy the moment and embrace her beauty—inside and out.
“I showed up [to set] feeling like, ‘What am I doing here?’ And the first shot is on the beach, I stood up, and a whale jumped behind me,” Hayek Pinault recalled. “And all of a sudden I felt: this is magical. This is my land. I’m 58 and I’m doing this! My generation—especially Mexican women—we thought we were going to be dismissed at 35, you know? And I got so excited. I felt really free, and I put Bad Bunny on and I started dancing, and I loved it!”
Hayek Pinault continues to inspire people of all ages across the globe. In 1999, she launched Ventanarosa Productions, a production company focusing on Latinx voices. In addition to her work in film and TV, she also founded The Kering Foundation in 2008 alongside husband Francois-Henri Pinault, an organization that helps survivors of abuse. With a strong passion for women’s and immigrants’ rights, she is continually breaking down barriers to give back.
While on set with SI Swimsuit, the Mexican-American multi-hyphenate discussed getting older in the spotlight and why she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.
“I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change,” she shared. “I could retire, but I don’t wanna miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it, and I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit says that it’s okay, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel, not just sexy, but for me, to be freed and not be self-conscious of your body, like you have to hide. I don’t see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest.”
