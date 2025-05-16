Jordan Chiles Proves She’s That Girl—Again—on SI Swimsuit Launch Party Red Carpet
Jordan Chiles has done it again. The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl celebrates the release of this year’s issue on the red carpet at the official launch party this evening, and she looks like a total superstar. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast joins Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan as the 2025 cover models, an incredible feat she’s so excited about.
Arriving on the carpet tonight in a gorgeous black sheer gown featuring an open bodice, a high slit and one-shoulder, Chiles looked absolutely fierce posing for the big event. Her glam was on point, with a dramatic eye and dark lip. She accessorized with silver jewelry, including sparkly earrings, as well as black closed-toed heels.
Also on the carpet, Chiles posed alongside SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day and fellow cover models Chan and Dunne.
Chiles traveled to Florida last November for her photo shoot, posing for Ben Horton’s lens at The Boca Raton. Other athletes who participated in the shoot include Suni Lee, Nelly Korda, Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Toni Breidinger, Gabby Thomas, Caroline Marks, Cameron Brink and Eileen Gu. At the time, Chiles had no idea she was shooting for the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover, and the moment she eventually found out was simply heartwarming.
Day had the pleasure of surprising Chiles with her cover, a moment which brought the gymnast to tears. “Your girl—that girl—is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025,” she declared while holding a photo of her gorgeous cover.
The UCLA Bruins gymnastics star hopes her debut shoot with SI Swimsuit proves how much she’s embracing her authentic self.
“The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that. It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me,” she said while on set in Florida.
“Resilience is her trademark, and it’s why she stands as a symbol of strength—not just physical, but emotional,” Day writes in the magazine’s Editor’s Letter of Chiles. “Jordan is showing us all that perseverance and joy can coexist in powerful ways.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.