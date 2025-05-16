SI Swimsuit Cover Girl Lauren Chan Rocks Mitiliane Couture on Launch Party Red Carpet
On Tuesday, the world found out that three-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan was the magazine's newest cover girl—but nobody was as shocked as her. “We all always hope that we have the moment when we get to be on the cover,” she told SI Swimsuit. “So I’ve always had a little bit of hope, but to have it actually happen is...I’m speechless.”
In a dreamy shoot with Ben Watts on the warm, white sands of Bermuda, Chan was positively ethereal. Following the release of the 2025 edition, much-deserved celebrations began, and tonight, models and other celebrities take the red carpet for the official SI Swimsuit 2025 Issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.
On the carpet, the cover girl—who shared the coveted front page honors with Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne—sports a Mitiliane Couture ensemble for her night out in New York City. She finishes the look with a pair of Naturalizer pumps, bleached brows and a striking updo.
While speaking with SI Swimsuit on the carpet, Chan described her feeling of the night as “woo!” She went on to reveal she hasn’t really cried yet over her cover because it hasn’t really hit her yet, but began to tear up when talking about becoming the first out lesbian to land the front page of the magazine.
Earlier this week, Chan met fellow SI Swimsuit models Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, XANDRA and Dunne at the Empire State Building, where they lit the monumental cyan in celebration of the 2025 issue.
Tonight isn’t the first time the Bradford, Ontario native has wowed us on the red carpet. In fact, Chan repped a number of jaw-dropping looks during last year’s week of festivities for the 2024 issue.
On one night last May, Chan wore a black Skims triangle bikini under a completely transparent Mario Fugnitto mini dress. Sporting slicked hair and dewdrop nails, the model took the beach to the Big Apple. The following night, she debuted another on-brand outfit for the launch week festivities in a second Mario Fugnitto garment. This time, the textured mini dress was inspired by a towel as its fabric draped over Chan’s shoulder and featured a high leg slit.
In Miami last year, Chan donned a different designer—Elena Velez—in a retro swimsuit-inspired look. The gray bodysuit had frayed detailing on its neckline and skinny ties on its straps. To elevate the look, she added black sheer tights and close-toed black pumps.
Then, “to bid a fancy farewell to swimsuit season,” as Chan said, her sheer Mario Fugnitto strapless gown, with a silver bikini etched in its fabric, was the cherry on top of her springtime stint with SI Swimsuit in 2024.
We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Chan’s cover moment—along with the release of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue—tonight in New York City.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.