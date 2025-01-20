5 Things Hannah Stocking Swears by for Her Health and Fitness
While Hannah Stocking may be best known for her comedic content, she’s also a dedicated advocate for wellness, self-care and body positivity. With a background in biology and chemistry from the University of Oregon, Stocking has long had an interest in the science behind health and fitness.
Despite her packed schedule as a content creator and entrepreneur, Stocking prioritizes her physical and mental well-being with a balanced routine. We sat down with Stocking for an exclusive look into the habits that keep her feeling strong, energized and confident.
She works out three to five times a week
Stocking makes sure to keep her workouts frequent and mixes up the kinds of movements she does weekly. “Right now, I love weight lifting, hot sculpt yoga and yin yoga,” she says.
Stocking was an athlete in college, so she’s been in the practice of lifting weights for several years. “I love lifting heavy. I love the feeling of being strong and being able to pick up things, probably because I have no choice,” explains Stocking. With some classic humor, she elaborates, “My dad fled the country and my boyfriend doesn't live with me yet, so I need to be able to pick up things.”
She eats clean
She starts off the day by hydrating and focuses on what foods make her feel good. “I try to start off with water and lemon or coconut water because of, you know, the hot sculpting that I do, and coconut water is great for electrolytes,” Stocking says. “For breakfast, I typically have chia seed pudding or eggs and a source of meat and avocado for lunch and dinner. I … try to have a nice, medium rare meat or salmon with some carbs. You know, I think in terms of diet, everybody's obviously so different, and it's great to experiment with foods. I think it's a trial and error process, and I go by how it makes me feel.”
She invests in air quality
“I've been investing in air filters, which are important if you know you want to bulletproof yourself,” Stocking explains. “I have snake plants in my house, and not only are they low-maintenance, but they're incredible air filters, and apparently even at night, which is uncommon for house plants.”
She filters her water
Water filters for both drinking water and showers have been gaining popularity recently and Stocking invests in both. “You can actually go on this site called ewg.org. You can put your zip code in and it shows you what's in your tap water, and there [can be] hundreds and maybe thousands of chemicals…It's awful,” Stocking reports.
She prioritizes sleep
“I think that sleep is so underrated in our overall health and wellness,” Stocking stresses. “A lack of sleep causes a buildup of amyloid beta, which can lead to … other mental ailments. So that's why sleep is important, and that's something I tell my mom when she's like, ‘Stop sleeping in,’ and this is what I tell her, like, no, I need to.”