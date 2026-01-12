Fitness Trainer Katrina Scott Says This Simple Mindset Shift Can Help You Achieve Your Wellness Goals
If there’s anyone who knows how to start the year off strong, it’s Katrina Scott. The fitness instructor, mom of three and Studio KSL founder created a free 21-Day Reset for her community, which “focuses on realistic routines, reflection and consistency so your healthy habits last long after January ends,” Scott tells SI Swimsuit.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was named 2021 Rookie of the Year following her photo shoot in Tampa, Fla., became the first visibly pregnant woman to pose for the annual issue when she was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix the following year. Since then, Scott has expanded her résumé in the wellness space.
The NASM certified personal trainer and nutrition coach launched her Studio KSL app in February 2025 with a goal of fostering community while helping users to feel supported and empowered throughout their fitness journeys.
How to establish long-term healthy habits that stick
The onset of a new year can often make folks reach for lofty goals where health and wellness are concerned. Rather than taking on aspirations that will fall to the wayside come Feb. 1, Scott’s advice for establishing long-term habits requires a simple change in mindset.
“I want you to shift your focus from what you want to achieve to who you need to become,” Scott says. “Instead of setting goals that are outcomes like get fit or have more energy, I like to ask, ‘What does the version of you who already lives this life do each day?’ When your goals are tied to identity, you start to align your life to achieve your dreams. If you want more energy, you become someone who prioritizes morning movement, hydration and rest. If you want to get into shape, you become someone who works out each day and moves her body.”
Rather than focusing on an all or nothing approach that prioritizes perfect, Scott recommends approaching daily habits intentionally in order to create patterns that stick—and fit within your particular lifestyle.
“Some days that might look like squeezing in a workout surrounded by laundry or toys if we have kids. Other days we may have more time to move, but need to grab food on the go, [and] that’s real life!” Scott notes. “The all-or-nothing mindset is what causes us to feel discouraged and to abandon our habits early in the year. When we focus on showing up imperfectly but repeatedly, our habits become part of our life—and that’s what gets us lasting results.”
Work out with Scott and SI Swimsuit
In order to help women achieve their fitness goals, Scott created a series of workouts exclusively for SI Swimsuit readers that will help you to kick the year off strong. Now through early February, we will release a 10-minute workout from Scott each Monday that’s catered toward a particular muscle group. Best of all? You only need a pair of dumbbells to complete each home workout, and all four segments will feature modifications so everyone can participate, no matter your fitness level.
KSL core
“KSL core focuses on activating the deep core, including the transverse abdominis and pelvic floor, which all women of all ages should work,” Scott says of today’s workout.
Legs and booty burn
“[This one] includes my favorite moves to target the glutes and backs of the legs,” she teases.
Power Pilates
“Power Pilates is the perfect blend of lower abs and total body to lengthen and strengthen,” Scott notes.
Strength and sculpt
“Strength and sculpt is a total body workout that combines resistance training and combo moves to form lean muscle and leave you feeling strong and confident!” she says of the fourth and final workout.
If you enjoy Scott’s SI Swimsuit exclusive workouts, continue exercising with her by downloading the Studio KSL app here. Each annual or monthly subscription includes a 7-day free trial, and the app offers new on-demand workouts every week, live workout classes, healthy recipes, meditations and more.
“You aren’t just a number in an app, you’re someone I see, get to know and truly care for,” Scott says of her community. “It’s why I chose to be a trainer. I love helping women and seeing them reach their goals.”